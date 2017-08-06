It’s A First For Me

Our upcoming (and first ever) concept video “Good vs. Evil“, was written by my good friend Glen Bates and produced by Rick and Micah Schweinsberg, the very talented Father/son duo based in Nashville, Tennessee. Rick produced Michael’s latest project “I Can Trust Him” and Micah played drums and percussion on it!

The theme (as you may have guessed) centers on the age old and rapidly increasing battle of Good vs. Evil.

The script was written, filmed and edited by the multi-talented Micah Schweinsberg. The filming took place in various locations including different places in downtown Nashville, other locations around Nashville and Hendersonville and even a wooded area near Micah’s home!

“We even convinced Rick to play a ‘special’ role in the mini movie!” Michael said with a sly grin.

Rick stated, “I was totally in awe of Micah’s creativity and vision of what he wanted to achieve and convey in this video. It was an amazing experience and I can’t wait for people to see this video”!!