Ashley DeRamus Has Big Win At Teton County Fair

HOOVER, AL – (August 7, 2017) – Down Syndrome and other special needs advocate Ashley DeRamus was recently honored to perform the National Anthem at the Teton County Fair in Jackson, Wyoming. However, after her performance she had another exciting experience to add to her already impressive resume.

DeRamus, an already successful individual, can now add “Pig Wrestling Champion” to her long list of accomplishments.

Ashley stated, “Thank you so much to the Teton County Fair for letting me sing the National Anthem and take part in the pig wrestling contest. That pig was slippery but I knew I could catch him!”

You can view Ashley’s moving performance of the National Anthem and her fun moments with the pig by visiting the following link: https://youtu.be/nr84SwDLpdk.

More information on the Teton County Fair can be found here: http://www.tetoncountyfair. com/.

This latest exploit lives up to Ashley’s mantra: “Don’t ever let anyone tell you what you can’t do, SHOW them what you can do.”

If you would like to interview the Ashley contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com.

You can learn more about Ashley DeRamus and the Ashley DeRamus Foundation by going to http://ashleybydesign.com.

Follow Ashley on FaceBook att https://www.facebook.com/ pages/Ashley-DeRamus- Foundation or Twitter at https://twitter.com/Ashley_ DeRamus .

To contact Ashley for a special appearance at your event E-mail adream.gk@gmail.com. .