Ad
News Ticker

Ashley DeRamus Has Big Win At Teton County Fair

August 7, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

HOOVER, AL – (August 7, 2017) – Down Syndrome and other special needs advocate Ashley DeRamus was recently honored to perform the National Anthem at the Teton County Fair in Jackson, Wyoming. However, after her performance she had another exciting experience to add to her already impressive resume.

DeRamus, an already successful individual, can now add “Pig Wrestling Champion” to her long list of accomplishments.

Ashley stated, “Thank you so much to the Teton County Fair for letting me sing the National Anthem and take part in the pig wrestling contest. That pig was slippery but I knew I could catch him!”

You can view Ashley’s moving performance of the National Anthem and her fun moments with the pig by visiting the following link: https://youtu.be/nr84SwDLpdk.

More information on the Teton County Fair can be found here: http://www.tetoncountyfair.com/.

This latest exploit lives up to Ashley’s mantra: “Don’t ever let anyone tell you what you can’t do, SHOW them what you can do.”

If you would like to interview the Ashley contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com.

You can learn more about Ashley DeRamus and the Ashley DeRamus Foundation by going to http://ashleybydesign.com.

Follow Ashley on FaceBook att https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ashley-DeRamus-Foundation or Twitter at https://twitter.com/Ashley_DeRamus .

To contact Ashley for a special appearance at your event E-mail adream.gk@gmail.com. .

 

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes