Ad
News Ticker

Michael Combs Takes on “Good vs Evil” In First-Ever Concept Video

August 7, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

NASHVILLE, TN – (August 7, 2017) – Celebrated vocalist Michael Combs is excited to announce the release of his first ever concept video. Based on the song “Good vs. Evil” (written by sought-after songwriter Glen Bates), the video was produced by father/son team Rick and Micah Schweinsberg.

The script and video were written, filmed, and edited by Micah Schweinsberg and features special guest appearances from producer Rick Schweinsberg and songwriter Glen Bates, the two individuals behind the sound of the song. Rick produced Michael’s latest project, I Can Trust Him.

Michael said, “The theme (as you may have guessed) centers on the age old and rapidly increasing battle of good versus evil. I was totally in awe of Micah’s creativity and vision of what he wanted to achieve and convey in this video. It was an amazing experience and I can’t wait for people to see this video.”

The filming took place in various locations around middle Tennessee, including different places in downtown Nashville. The crew also shot video in other locations around Nashville and Hendersonville, and even a wooded area near the production team’s home.

You can view the new concept video by visiting:  https://youtu.be/IPvKGIARIuI

In addition, Michael’s current radio release, “Carry Me Jesus,” is swiftly moving up the charts. The song has worked its way on to the Top 40 of both the Singing News Top 80 and AbsolutelyGospel.com Top 40 Weekly Chart.

Michael stated, “I am blown away by the radio response to ‘Carry Me Jesus!’ Thanks DJs and fans but most of all my Lord Jesus Christ.”

If you would like to interview Michael contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com.

To learn more about Michael Combs you can go to https://www.michaelcombs.com/ or find him on FaceBook at https://www.facebook.com/michaelcombsministry/.

To book Michael Combs contact Beckie Simmons Agency at beckie@bsaworld.com or call 615-595-7500.

 

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes