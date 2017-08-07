Michael Combs Takes on “Good vs Evil” In First-Ever Concept Video

NASHVILLE, TN – (August 7, 2017) – Celebrated vocalist Michael Combs is excited to announce the release of his first ever concept video. Based on the song “Good vs. Evil” (written by sought-after songwriter Glen Bates), the video was produced by father/son team Rick and Micah Schweinsberg.

The script and video were written, filmed, and edited by Micah Schweinsberg and features special guest appearances from producer Rick Schweinsberg and songwriter Glen Bates, the two individuals behind the sound of the song. Rick produced Michael’s latest project, I Can Trust Him.

Michael said, “The theme (as you may have guessed) centers on the age old and rapidly increasing battle of good versus evil. I was totally in awe of Micah’s creativity and vision of what he wanted to achieve and convey in this video. It was an amazing experience and I can’t wait for people to see this video.”

The filming took place in various locations around middle Tennessee, including different places in downtown Nashville. The crew also shot video in other locations around Nashville and Hendersonville, and even a wooded area near the production team’s home.

You can view the new concept video by visiting: https://youtu.be/IPvKGIARIuI

In addition, Michael’s current radio release, “Carry Me Jesus,” is swiftly moving up the charts. The song has worked its way on to the Top 40 of both the Singing News Top 80 and AbsolutelyGospel.com Top 40 Weekly Chart.

Michael stated, “I am blown away by the radio response to ‘Carry Me Jesus!’ Thanks DJs and fans but most of all my Lord Jesus Christ.”

If you would like to interview Michael contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com.

To learn more about Michael Combs you can go to https://www.michaelcombs.com/ or find him on FaceBook at https://www.facebook.com/ michaelcombsministry/.

To book Michael Combs contact Beckie Simmons Agency at beckie@bsaworld.com or call 615-595-7500.