Monday – August 7, 2017

August 7, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Triumphant holds on to the #1 spot this week with the hit song “Chain Breaker” for a fourth consecutive week. Fan favorite this week belonged to The Wisecarver‘s “Plain & Simple” for the first time. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Michael CombsKaren Peck & New RiverJim Brady Trio, and Amber Nelon Thompson! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
12
 Chain Breaker Triumphant
1(4)
2
2
19
 God of the Storms Tribute
1(2)
3
3
19
 Ain’t No Bones 11th Hour
2
4
8
11
 God Is With Me Jim Brady Trio
4
5
7
9
 Hope For All Nations Karen Peck & New River
5
6
4
18
 Here He Comes Joseph Habedank
3
7
6
9
 Still Greater Vision
6
8
9
14
 In the Hands of a Carpenter Legacy Five
7
9
14
9
 He’s Still Alive Erwins
9
10
12
10
 More Than Enough Jeff & Sheri Easter
10
11
15
18
 Give It to Jesus Amber Nelon Thompson
11
12
10
14
 It Still Takes the Blood Freemans
10
13
24
5
 Worship You Again Taylors
13
14
5
21
 Praise God He’s Alive Bowling Family
1(4)
15
18
8
 The One In the Water Inspirations
15
16
16
12
 Packin’ Up Guardians
16
17
28
6
 Mysterious Ways Jason Crabb
17
18
19
6
 Give Me Jesus Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
18
19
22
3
 Faith In a Great God Carolina Boys
19
20
29
4
 For the Record Inspirations
20
21
33
6
 Holy Spirit Come Soul’d Out
21
22
13
21
 Joy In the House Whisnants
6
23
26
8
 Beautiful Ever After Donna King
21
24
27
10
 I’d Rather Have Jesus Blackwood Brothers
24
25
25
9
 My Faith Still Holds Mark Trammell Quartet
24
26
11
21
 Put It Into God’s Hands Browders
11
27
30
16
 Jesus Built This Church On Love Pruitt Family
10
28
37
5
 Power In the Blood Gordon Mote
27
29
35
2
 Prayer Is All I Need Wilburn & Wilburn
29
30
20
14
 Life Is Good Hoppers
19
31
32
3
 A Day In the Life of Jesus Misty Freeman
31
32
 39
2
 This Thing Called Grace Talleys
32
33
 34
11
 Walk My Way Ivan Parker
33
34
23
22
 He Will Carry Me Brian Free & Assurance
1
35
21
22
 When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace Nelons
7
36
17
20
 I Hear a Song Lauren Talley (with Gordon Mote)
7
37
**
3
 Somebody Left the Door Open Down East Boys
37
38
*
1
 Somewhere I’m Going HIGHROAD
38
39
38
3
 The Last Big Thing Kingdom Heirs
38
40
**
8
 Carry Me Jesus Michael Combs
39
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

