The Williamsons Headline Gospel Music Night at 119th Annual Grape Festival

August 8, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

TONTITOWN, Ark. – (August 8, 2017) – Multi-award winning group The Williamsons were pleased to take part in the 119th Annual Grape Festival in Tontitown, Arkansas. The event, which started as a church picnic to celebrate the harvest of grapes and other crops, now attracts over 100,000 visitors during the five day event.

Group manager Donnie Williamson said, “We are so happy to be invited to such a great community festival. We are also honored to be involved in the very first night for Gospel music to be included in the celebration. I think it’s appropriate to include the Gospel in a program for something that started as a church function in the late 1800s. We were able to share the Gospel message with thousands.”

Tontitown was established in 1898 by Italian immigrants and established the celebration that same year. It is the longest continuously running festival in the state of Arkansas. The city is also known for its fine Italian cuisine, which is also a major attraction to the Grape Festival. More information can be found on Facebook at Tontitown Grape Festival.

