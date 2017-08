2017 GMA Dove Award Nominees Announced

SOUTHERN GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

David Phelps, Spring House Productions

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, StowTown Records

Gaither Vocal Band, Spring House Music Group

Joey + Rory, Spring House Music Group

Karen Peck & New River, Daywind Records

SOUTHERN GOSPEL RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR

“The Right Hand of Fellowship” – Bradley Walker, (writers) Larry Cordle, Leslie Winn Satcher

“Better Together” – Gaither Vocal Band, (writers) William J. Gaither, Reba Rambo-McGuire, Dony McGuire, Chip Davis

“Here He Comes” – Joseph Habedank, (writers) Joseph Habedank, Chris Cron, Tony Wood

“I Choose Christ” – Karen Peck & New River, (writers) Gerald Crabb, Jason Cox, Sue C. Smith

“Never Forsaken” – Tribute Quartet, (writers) Wayne Haun, Joel Lindsey

BLUEGRASS/COUNTRY/ROOTS RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR

“Don’t Give Up On Me” – Bradley Walker, (writers) Jimmy Yeary, Rory Feek

“Little White Church House” – Doug Anderson, (writers) Rachel McCutcheon, Marcia Henry, Denny Livingston

“When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace” – Nelons, (writers) Wayne Haun, Barbara Huffman

“Back to God” – Reba McEntire, (writers) Dallas Davidson, Randy Houser

“Rocks” – The Isaacs, (writers) Jimmy Yeary, Sonya Isaacs Yeary, Rebecca Isaacs Bowman

SOUTHERN GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Better Together – Gaither Vocal Band, (producers) Ben Isaacs, David Phelps, Bill Gaither

Classics – Guy Penrod, (producer) Guy Penrod

Resurrection – Joseph Habedank, (producer) Wayne Haun

Lift Him Up – The Guardians, (producer) Wayne Haun

Here for You – Tribute Quartet, (producer) Wayne Haun

BLUEGRASS/COUNTRY/ROOTS ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Call Me Old-Fashioned – Bradley Walker, (producers) Rory Feek, Bradley Walker

Sing It Now: Songs Of Faith And Hope – Reba McEntire, (producers) Reba McEntire, Jay DeMarcus, Doug Sisemore

Nature’s Symphony in 432 – The Isaacs, (producer) Ben Isaacs

Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.



The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.



On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.