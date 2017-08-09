Ad
News Ticker

Ashley By Design Launches Online Boutique

August 9, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops, Uncategorized 0

HOOVER, AL – (August 9, 2017) – Ashley By Design launched its online boutique last month at the National Down Syndrome Congress in Sacramento, California. The loyal clientele of Ashley by Design has been asking for online access to its fun, fabulous and affordable fashions.  This provides an easier way for women of all ages to shop for current fashions that complement a range of body types that are often hard to find. The site went live on July 20, 2017.

“We have been working for four years, selling clothes from event to event, with many requests for online shopping,” says Connie DeRamus, Ashley DeRamus’ mother. “We are now able to fulfill that request for our customers.”

While Ashley and Connie do not design all of the fashions seen online, they do spend countless hours together searching from Los Angeles to New York to Atlanta for the fashions they are known for and their customers love.

 Due to popular demand, Ashley by Design now carries clothing sizes from small to 3X which flatter many different body types.

In addition to speeches and personal appearances, this online boutique is another opportunity for the Ashley DeRamus Foundation to grow and increase funding for Down Syndrome and other special needs in addition to further increasing their ability to inform, educate and advocate for a very special group of people.

Your next opportunity to meet Ashley and shop in person will be at the Gatlinburg Gathering, in Gatlinburg, TN, on August 17-19.

If you would like to interview the Ashley contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com.

You can learn more about Ashley DeRamus and the Ashley DeRamus Foundation by going to http://ashleybydesign.com.

Follow Ashley on FaceBook att https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ashley-DeRamus-Foundation or Twitter at https://twitter.com/Ashley_DeRamus .

To contact Ashley for a special appearance at your event E-mail adream.gk@gmail.com. .

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes