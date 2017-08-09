Ashley By Design Launches Online Boutique

HOOVER, AL – (August 9, 2017) – Ashley By Design launched its online boutique last month at the National Down Syndrome Congress in Sacramento, California. The loyal clientele of Ashley by Design has been asking for online access to its fun, fabulous and affordable fashions. This provides an easier way for women of all ages to shop for current fashions that complement a range of body types that are often hard to find. The site went live on July 20, 2017.

“We have been working for four years, selling clothes from event to event, with many requests for online shopping,” says Connie DeRamus, Ashley DeRamus’ mother. “We are now able to fulfill that request for our customers.”

While Ashley and Connie do not design all of the fashions seen online, they do spend countless hours together searching from Los Angeles to New York to Atlanta for the fashions they are known for and their customers love.

Due to popular demand, Ashley by Design now carries clothing sizes from small to 3X which flatter many different body types.

In addition to speeches and personal appearances, this online boutique is another opportunity for the Ashley DeRamus Foundation to grow and increase funding for Down Syndrome and other special needs in addition to further increasing their ability to inform, educate and advocate for a very special group of people.

Your next opportunity to meet Ashley and shop in person will be at the Gatlinburg Gathering, in Gatlinburg, TN, on August 17-19.

If you would like to interview the Ashley contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com.

You can learn more about Ashley DeRamus and the Ashley DeRamus Foundation by going to http://ashleybydesign.com.

Follow Ashley on FaceBook att https://www.facebook.com/ pages/Ashley-DeRamus- Foundation or Twitter at https://twitter.com/Ashley_ DeRamus .

To contact Ashley for a special appearance at your event E-mail adream.gk@gmail.com. .