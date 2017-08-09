Ad
Jason Crabb to be Inducted into Kentucky Music Hall of Fame

August 9, 2017

Nashville, TN (August 9, 2017) – Jason Crabb, GRAMMY® winner and 21-time GMA Dove Award winning artist, will be honored by his home state of Kentucky when he is inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in 2018. The announcement was made today during a press conference at the Hall of Fame in Mount Vernon, KY.

Crabb will be honored alongside fellow inductees David “Stringbean” Akeman, Dale Ann Bradley,  Billy Ray Cyrus, Jackie DeShannon and Bobby Lewis. The induction ceremony will be held May 11, 2018 at the Center For Rural Development in Somerset, KY.

“I am completely humbled and honored to be included in the 2018 class of inductees into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and to share it with this amazing list of fellow Kentuckians,” said Crabb. “I thank God, every single day, for taking this country boy from Beaver Dam, KY and using him. I can’t say thank you enough. It just goes to show you, God’s dreams are truly bigger than anything we can ever think or imagine. To God be the glory.”

The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame & Museum honors Kentucky-born performers, songwriters, publishers, promoters, managers and other music professionals who have made significant contributions to the music industry locally and around the world.

The 2018 class will join an elite roster of individuals including Loretta Lynn, Bill Monroe, Florence Henderson, Clarence Spalding, Rosemary Clooney, EXILE, Wynonna & Naomi Judd, Steven Curtis Chapman, and many more.

This is the second Kentucky honor bestowed upon Crabb. In 2015, his hometown of Beaver Dam, KY named a street after him, Jason Crabb Drive.

