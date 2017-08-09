Ad
Karen Peck and New River Honored With Two 2017 Dove Award Nominations

August 9, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

Dahlonega, GA (August 9, 2017) Four-time Grammy-nominated and six-time Dove Award-winning family group Karen Peck and New River were honored with two nominations for the 2017 Dove Awards.

The group received the coveted Southern Gospel Artist Of The Year nomination as well as the as the  Southern Gospel Recorded Song Of The Year for “I Choose Christ” – Karen Peck & New River, (writers) Gerald Crabb, Jason Cox, Sue C. Smith.

The nominated hit song “I Choose Christ” was recently honored at BMI for being Gerald Crabb’s 25th number one and was also Sue C. Smith’s 15th and Jason Cox’s 5th.  It took the #1 spot in the July 2017 issue of the Singing News Top 80 chart. In addition, the song held the #1 position on the AbsolutelyGospel.com Top 40 Weekly Chart for seven weeks. This song marked the 18th number one for Karen Peck and New River in its storied history.

Karen Peck said, “We are extremely honored and excited about the Dove nominations. We want to say a very special thank you to Gerald Crabb, Sue C. Smith, and Jason Cox for writing a song that states everything we would want to say in a song. We are so thankful to the GMA, Daywind Music, and our producer Wayne Haun. Thank you to our precious DJ friends and to all of the people who have prayed and supported us throughout the years. We love and appreciate every one of you!”

The group’s producer Wayne Haun also received a nomination for Producer of the Year.

