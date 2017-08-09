This month I want to share a song with you. This song has been rolling in my spirit. The lyrics are so true. God keeps His promises! People fail. They may mean well, but don’t always keep their word. I’m telling you, GOD KEEPS HIS WORD!!!! He does not lie! If He said it, He will do it!! I’m so thankful for Him and His Word! Read these lyrics with the insight that God is on your side!!Enjoy every stanza of this dear song:

Standing on the promises of Christ my King, Through eternal ages let His praises ring, Glory in the highest I will shout and sing, Standing on the Promises of God!

Standing on the Promises that cannot fail, When the howling storms of doubt and fear assail, By the Living Word of God I shall prevail, Standing on the Promises of God!

Standing, Standing,

Standing on the Promises of God my Savior, Standing, Standing,

I’m standing on the Promises of God!!

You’re humming it aren’t you? Go ahead and sing it out loud!! Trust in a never-failing God! His promises are true!!

Can somebody say “Amen?” Blessings!