Standing on the Promises!!

August 9, 2017 Karen Harding Karen Harding 0

This month I want to share a song with you.  This song has been rolling in my spirit.  The lyrics are so true. God keeps His promises!  People fail.  They may mean well, but don’t always keep their word. I’m telling you, GOD KEEPS HIS WORD!!!!  He does not lie!  If He said it, He will do it!!  I’m so thankful for Him and His Word!  Read these lyrics with the insight that God is on your side!!Enjoy every stanza of this dear song:

Standing on the promises of Christ my King, Through eternal ages let His praises ring, Glory in the highest I will shout and sing, Standing on the Promises of God!

Standing on the Promises that cannot fail, When the howling storms of doubt and fear assail, By the Living Word of God I shall prevail, Standing on the Promises of God!

Standing, Standing,

Standing on the Promises of God my Savior, Standing, Standing,

I’m standing on the Promises of God!!

You’re humming it aren’t you?  Go ahead and sing it out loud!!  Trust in a never-failing God! His promises are true!!

Can somebody say “Amen?”  Blessings!

Karen has been involved in Gospel Music as long as she can remember. At age 2 her parents gave her a quarter to stand on a chair and sing at her local church. At age 4 she started singing tenor with her 8 year old brother, Gary. She no longer needs the chair and is still singing.

Karen won the 2003 Exalting Him Talent Search, which landed her a record deal with the highly acclaimed Daywind Music Group with distribution by Word Entertainment.

Karen has been blessed to share the stage or sing on projects with some of the best in Gospel Music: The Gaither’s, Mark Lowry, Michael English, The Isaacs, LordSong, Mike Bowling, Reba Rambo-McGuire, The Crabb Family, Nancy Grandquist, The McGruder’s, Kurt Carr and many more.

