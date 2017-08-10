Country Music Icon Alan Jackson Teams with Gaither Music Group to Rerelease Precious Memories, Live at the Ryman on DVD

RFD-TV to Air EXCLUSIVE Premiere Performances from Jackson’s New DVD Collection

LIVE Performances of Top-Selling Hymns CD Now Available Nationally on Video

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–August 10th, 2017— Country music superstar Alan Jackson is scheduled to rerelease a LIVE DVD recording entitled Precious Memories, Live at the Ryman in conjunction with Gaither Music Group. Available everywhere on August 11th, the video features Jackson’s stage performances of songs from his first gospel recording, Precious Memories, originally released in 2006. RFD-TV will premiere a TV special surrounding the release tonight at 6:30pm EST.

Recorded to honor his mother’s request that he release an album of gospel classics, the Precious Memories audio recording quickly made its way to the top of the sales charts and into the hearts of fans, selling over 1.8 million copies and earning a Platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Taped at the historic Ryman, known as “The Mother Church of Country Music” in Nashville, TN, the DVD collection, produced by Martin Fischer and directed by James Burton Yockey, captures Jackson’s familiar, warm tones singing signature renditions of traditional hymns and gospel favorites. The DVD also includes behind-the-scenes interviews with him, his mother and his wife as he reflects on his musical roots.

Jackson says of the project, “I grew up singing just about every one of these songs. And I love that sound, of that organ, and that music really stuck with me and, I’m sure, affected how I hear songs now and write songs, ‘cause a lot of those old songs are really pretty, simple melodies that stick with you. These songs mean a lot to me. And I’m proud that Gaither is rereleasing the DVD. It was a very special moment to perform these songs at the Ryman with my mama in the audience.”

The Precious Memories DVD will be featured as part of a television special airing on DirecTV, Dish TV, RFD-TV, TBN, PBS, The Heartland Network, GaitherTV, FamilyNet, CTN, GMC, GMTN, Guardian, Liberty, TCT and TLN. It will air in Canada on Vision TV, CTS, The Miracle Channel and Hope TV. The video will be promoted via Gaither Music Group’s website, consumer catalog, digital assets, social media and YouTube channel.

Precious Memories, Live at the Ryman will be exclusively distributed by Capitol Christian Music Group and Universal Music and will be available throughout general market stores and the Christian marketplace in addition to online retailers including Walmart, iTunes, Amazon, www.gaither.com and www.alanjackson.com.

Precious Memories, Live at the Ryman–DVD Song List:

Blessed Assurance

In the Garden

I Love to Tell the Story

Turn Your Eyes upon Jesus

‘Tis So Sweet to Trust in Jesus

When We All Get to Heaven

BONUS: Softly and Tenderly

BONUS: Standing on the Promises

Are You Washed in the Blood? / I’ll Fly Away

What a Friend We Have in Jesus

Leaning on the Everlasting Arms

The Old Rugged Cross

How Great Thou Art

I Want to Stroll over Heaven with You

ABOUT ALAN JACKSON

Recently announced as an inductee to the Country Music Hall of Fame, Alan Jackson’s membership among country music’s all-time greats is the latest in a long line of career-defining accolades that include three CMA Entertainer of the Year honors, more than 25 years of membership in the Grand Ole Opry, a 2016 Billboard ranking as one of the Top 10 Country Artists of All-Time, induction to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Heritage Award as the most-performed country songwriter-artist of ASCAP’s first 100 years.

The man from rural Newnan, GA, has sold nearly 60-million albums worldwide and ranks as one of the 10 best-selling male vocalists of all-time in all genres. He has released more than 60 singles – registering 50 Top Ten hits and 35 #1s (including 26 Billboard chart-toppers). He has earned more than 150 music industry awards – including 18 Academy of Country Music Awards, 16 Country Music Association Awards, a pair of GRAMMYS® and ASCAP’s Founders and Golden Note Awards.

Jackson is one of the most successful and respected singer-songwriters in music. He is in the elite company of Paul McCartney and John Lennon among songwriters who have written more than 20 songs that they have recorded and taken to the top of the charts. Jackson is one of the best-selling artists since the inception of SoundScan, ranking alongside the likes of Eminem and Metallica.