Jackie Wilburn, Brother Of Aaron Wilburn Passes Away

Jackie Wilburn, 61 of Ardmore, Alabama died on Thursday, August 10, 2017, at Home in Ardmore, Alabama.

Born Monday, October 3, 1955 in Ardmore, Alabama, he was the son of the late Arthur Wilburn and the late Lola Whitt Wilburn. He was the husband of Carol Frazier Wilburn. He was born in Ardmore then left and came back 20 years ago. He worked 28 years at Redstone Arsenal.He loved Alabama Football.

He is survived by two daughters, Kelley McNair of Huntsville, AL and Susan DeBusk of Pineville, LA, one brother, Aaron Wilburn of Nashville, TN, several sisters, Sue (Johnny) Mitchell of Madison, AL, Nelda (Bobby) Thompson of Lawton, OK and Sarah Hamrick of Ider, AL. Grandchildren, Austin Wilburn-Lasher , Sarah Sefcik, Anna DeBusk and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased in death by one son, Jerimiah Ugene Wilburn, brother, Alton Wilburn and sister Betty Thornton.

A Funeral service will be at 3:00 PM on Sunday at Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home with the Dr. Mike Clark and Aaron Wilburn officiating . Interment will be in Gatlin Cemetery, Ardmore, AL.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Sunday, August 13, 2017, at Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home.