Ad
News Ticker

Jackie Wilburn, Brother Of Aaron Wilburn Passes Away

August 10, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

AbsolutelyGospel.com has just received word that Aaron Wilburn’s brother has passed away. The following is his Obituary from the Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home:

Obituary for Jackie Wilburn

Jackie Wilburn, 61 of Ardmore, Alabama died on Thursday, August 10, 2017, at Home in Ardmore, Alabama.

Born Monday, October 3, 1955 in Ardmore, Alabama, he was the son of the late Arthur Wilburn and the late Lola Whitt Wilburn. He was the husband of Carol Frazier Wilburn. He was born in Ardmore then left and came back 20 years ago. He worked 28 years at Redstone Arsenal.He loved Alabama Football.

He is survived by two daughters, Kelley McNair of Huntsville, AL and Susan DeBusk of Pineville, LA, one brother, Aaron Wilburn of Nashville, TN, several sisters, Sue (Johnny) Mitchell of Madison, AL, Nelda (Bobby) Thompson of Lawton, OK and Sarah Hamrick of Ider, AL. Grandchildren, Austin Wilburn-Lasher , Sarah Sefcik, Anna DeBusk and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased in death by one son, Jerimiah Ugene Wilburn, brother, Alton Wilburn and sister Betty Thornton.
A Funeral service will be at 3:00 PM on Sunday at Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home with the Dr. Mike Clark and Aaron Wilburn officiating . Interment will be in Gatlin Cemetery, Ardmore, AL.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Sunday, August 13, 2017, at Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home.

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes