Karen Peck and New River Have Big Week Planned at Gatlinburg Gathering

August 10, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

DAHLONEGA, GA – (August 10, 2017) – Four-time Grammy Award nominee and six-time Dove Award winning family ministry Karen Peck and New River is gearing up for another exciting week of Gospel music this summer. Taking place in the beautiful Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee, the Gatlinburg Gathering starts Wednesday, August 16th through the 19th in stunning Gatlinburg, Tennessee. This annual multi-day event has become a go-to music festival for Gospel Music fans as well as those who love to hear renowned speakers share the Word.

Karen Peck & New River hope to see friends and fans at the annual event that allows concert goers a chance to take in the sights and shopping that Gatlinburg and other nearby communities are known for in addition to a weekend full of music and ministry by some of the industries biggest names and sought-after preachers.

Karen stated, “We always look forward to the Abraham Productions event in Gatlinburg. Gatlinburg Gathering is a very special week of fantastic music and preaching. I love being a part of Abraham Productions because I feel like we are making an impact in this world for the Lord. We hope that everyone is making plans to be there this week. I promise you will be blessed!”

In addition to Karen Peck & New River, the event will include performances from Ivan Parker, The Talleys, Jason Crabb, The Hoppers, The Isaacs, Booth Brothers, The Whisnants, HIGHROAD, and many more.

For more information about artists, speakers, times, and tickets go to http://www.abrahamproductions.net/gatlinburg_gathering.php.

