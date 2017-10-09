Ad
Monday – October 9, 2017

October 9, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Karen Peck & New River hold on to the #1 spot for a fifth consecutive week with the hit song “Hope For All Nations.”  Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Love Is the Golden Rule” for a third week in a row. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Michael Combs, The Wisecarvers, Karen Peck & New River, and Ernie Haase & Signature Sound! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
18
 Hope For All Nations Karen Peck & New River
1(5)
2
2
15
 Give Me Jesus Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
2
3
5
19
 More Than Enough Jeff & Sheri Easter
2
4
3
18
 Still Greater Vision
3
5
4
20
 God Is With Me Jim Brady Trio
1(2)
6
13
8
 You’re About to Climb Collingsworth Family
6
7
8
6
 I Will Stand Gold City
7
8
6
13
 For the Record McKameys
6
9
9
23
 It Still Takes the Blood Freemans
1
10
7
7
 He Sees What We Don’t Bowling Sisters
4
11
15
6
 God’s Got a Better Plan Canton Junction
11
12
11
18
 My Faith Still Holds Mark Trammell Quartet
9
13
18
9
 Love Is the Golden Rule Michael English
13
14
12
15
 Mysterious Ways Jason Crabb
11
15
19
28
 God of the Storms Tribute
1(2)
16
20
14
 Worship You Again Taylors
6
17
10
18
 He’s Still Alive Erwins
3
18
22
11
 This Thing Called Grace Talleys
18
19
17
11
 Prayer Is All I Need Wilburn & Wilburn
16
20
23
6
 Hear the Word of the Lord Kingsmen
20
21
14
12
 A Day In the Life of Jesus Misty Freeman
14
22
16
21
 Chain Breaker Triumphant
1(5)
23
25
17
 The One In the Water Inspirations
15
24
24
12
 Faith In a Great God Carolina Boys
11
25
26
6
 A Day Will Come Sisters
25
26
33
5
 Somewhere I’m Going HIGHROAD
26
27
27
7
 The Last Big Thing Kingdom Heirs
27
28
34
2
 Keep On Rochesters
28
29
37
2
 The Coming of the Lord Mylon Hayes Family
29
30
28
7
 Tangled In the Middle Old Paths
24
31
32
14
 Power In the Blood Gordon Mote
25
32
 39
9
 Plain & Simple Wisecarvers
15
33
 31
17
 Beautiful Ever After Zane & Donna King
14
34
30
4
 Reassure Me Dunaways
30
35
*
1
 Moses & Elijah Perrys
35
36
35
4
 All My Reasons Are You Cana’s Voice
34
37
36
2
 I Prayed Through It Susan Whisnant
36
38
39
12
 Somebody Left the Door Wide Open Down East Boys
25
39
29
27
 Here He Comes Joseph Habedank
3
40
*
1
 The Other Side Mark Bishop
40
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

