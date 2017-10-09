More Talent Added To The 48th Annual GMA DOVE AWARDS

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( October 9, 2017 ) – The Gospel Music Association (GMA) announced more talent for the 48th Annual GMA Dove Awards. Casting Crowns, Erica Campbell, Hezekiah Walker, Hollyn, Jekalyn Carr, Joseph Habedank, Micah Tyler and Tauren Wells are set to perform during the awards show. Hollyn and Tauren Wells will host the Pre-Telecast. PRAZOR and SoundExchange were added as partners for the October 17 at Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena in Nashville. Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) will exclusively air the awards show on October 22 at 8 p.m. CST . Limited tickets are available awards show set forat Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena in Nashville. Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) will exclusively air the awards show on. Limited tickets are available here

These new additions round out the talent lineup that includes performers Bri (Briana Babineaux), CeCe Winans, Danny Gokey, Gaither Vocal Band, Hillsong Worship, Matt Redman, MercyMe, Reba McEntire, Ryan Stevenson, Steven Malcolm, Travis Greene and Zach Williams and presenters Anthony Brown, Chris Tomlin, David and Tamela Mann, for KING & Country and Matt Maher.

Gospel music legend Pat Boone will be honored with the SoundExchange Fair Play Award. Presented by SoundExchange President and CEO Michael Huppe, this award recognizes the contributions of members of the entertainment community in the fight for public policy to protect all creators.

“We are excited to present the SoundExchange Fair Play Award to Pat Boone, and we are honored to do so during the premiere awards show for the Christian and Gospel genre,” Huppe said. “While we are recognizing Pat’s contributions at the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Awards, he has played a key role as a champion for the fair and equal treatment of creators of music spanning all genres over the past six decades. We thank him for standing up for the rights of all creators.”