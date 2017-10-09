“Redeeming the time, because the days are evil. Therefore do not be

unwise, but understand what the Will of The Lord is.”(Ephesians 5:16-17)

“Walk in wisdom toward those who are outside, redeeming the time. Let

your speech always be with grace, seasoned with salt, that you may know

how you ought to answer each other.”(Colossians 4:5-6)

The reason, I believe, my ministry has begun flourishing so

fast is The Lord is doing a quick work in these last days,

before Christ returns.

After my divorce, I wasted too many years. Finally, I am

where I’m supposed to be, doing what God called me to do!

I have more support than ever before – my wife, my family,

my church, my pastor and friends. I am surrounded by

encouragers!

Now, God is redeeming that time I lost. I must make the best

of my remaining time here. I’m no spring chicken at 63! If

The Lord tarries His return, I know my days are numbered on

this earth. I don’t want to waste any more time.

So, now I am totally surrendered to Jesus!

My prayer: “Lord, send me where I can be effective, where I

can help people and You can work the best through me,”

To All my fellow servants of Jesus Christ: Let’s be totally

surrendered to Jesus! Let’s Redeem The Time!!

Jim Sheldon – “The Positive Cowboy”