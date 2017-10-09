Romans 8:18-For I consider that the present sufferings are not worthy to be
compared to the glory that will be revealed to us.
In Hebrew 11, we read about nineteen Heroes of Faith who traveled a road of
difficulty and doubt. They suffered many ups and downs, and yet they still chose
to obey God. These faithful ones died without receiving all that God had
promised, but they never lost their vision of Heaven.
Many times Christians become frustrated and defeated because their needs, wants,
expectations and demands are not immediately met when they believe in Christ.
They become impatient and want to quit. We should remember that God is not our
“sugar daddy,” and we should not expect him to grant all of our wants; however,
He did say he would supply all of our needs. The Christian journey is not always a
smooth ride and we often encounter unexpected bumps and turns along the way.
Our family can certainly attest to that fact. While, as Christians, we are not
immune to those bumps and turns, we should always remember that He will never
leave us nor forsake us. He will walk right beside us. Like the Heroes of Faith, we
should just continue in the faith and obey God. We must take courage from those
faithful ones mentioned in Hebrews 11 who lived and died without seeing the fruit
of their faith on earth and yet continued to believe. There will come a day when all
of our trials, all of our doubts, all of our difficulties will seem so small and
insignificant. We must continue to run this race and keep pressing on. We should
focus, not on things here on the earth, but on the things of Heaven for the joys of
Heaven will more than compensate for the difficulties of this earth. When we see
the face of Christ, all fears and doubts will be erased. We’ll find our resting place
the moment we see Jesus’ face! When we see Christ, our realization will be that it
was WORTH IT ALL!
The Childress Family has released a brand new CD titled Worth It All. We have
chosen songs that we feel will encourage Christians in their daily walk. We began
with an updated version of an old hymn, “Jesus Saves”, since that is where the
Christian journey begins. We closed with one of the most beloved gospel songs of
all time that remind us of the greatness of our God, “How Great Thou Art.” The
songs in between are meant to encourage us to be faithful and testify to the
goodness and faithfulness of God in spite of the storms and difficulties that may
come along and to remind us of the sacrifice He made for all of us. We hope that
the songs will bless, inspire and encourage those who listen to continue their
journey with Christ in spite of the difficulties that may come. For one day when
we walk through Heaven’s gates, we will know that it was WORTH IT ALL!
