Romans 8:18-For I consider that the present sufferings are not worthy to be

compared to the glory that will be revealed to us.

In Hebrew 11, we read about nineteen Heroes of Faith who traveled a road of

difficulty and doubt. They suffered many ups and downs, and yet they still chose

to obey God. These faithful ones died without receiving all that God had

promised, but they never lost their vision of Heaven.

Many times Christians become frustrated and defeated because their needs, wants,

expectations and demands are not immediately met when they believe in Christ.

They become impatient and want to quit. We should remember that God is not our

“sugar daddy,” and we should not expect him to grant all of our wants; however,

He did say he would supply all of our needs. The Christian journey is not always a

smooth ride and we often encounter unexpected bumps and turns along the way.

Our family can certainly attest to that fact. While, as Christians, we are not

immune to those bumps and turns, we should always remember that He will never

leave us nor forsake us. He will walk right beside us. Like the Heroes of Faith, we

should just continue in the faith and obey God. We must take courage from those

faithful ones mentioned in Hebrews 11 who lived and died without seeing the fruit

of their faith on earth and yet continued to believe. There will come a day when all

of our trials, all of our doubts, all of our difficulties will seem so small and

insignificant. We must continue to run this race and keep pressing on. We should

focus, not on things here on the earth, but on the things of Heaven for the joys of

Heaven will more than compensate for the difficulties of this earth. When we see

the face of Christ, all fears and doubts will be erased. We’ll find our resting place

the moment we see Jesus’ face! When we see Christ, our realization will be that it

was WORTH IT ALL!

The Childress Family has released a brand new CD titled Worth It All. We have

chosen songs that we feel will encourage Christians in their daily walk. We began

with an updated version of an old hymn, “Jesus Saves”, since that is where the

Christian journey begins. We closed with one of the most beloved gospel songs of

all time that remind us of the greatness of our God, “How Great Thou Art.” The

songs in between are meant to encourage us to be faithful and testify to the

goodness and faithfulness of God in spite of the storms and difficulties that may

come along and to remind us of the sacrifice He made for all of us. We hope that

the songs will bless, inspire and encourage those who listen to continue their

journey with Christ in spite of the difficulties that may come. For one day when

we walk through Heaven’s gates, we will know that it was WORTH IT ALL!