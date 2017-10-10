The LifeFM Network to Receive the 2017 GMA Dove Award for Radio Impact

Greenville, South Carolina-October 9, 2017-The LifeFM Network has been selected to receive
the Southern Gospel Radio Impact Award from the Gospel Music Association. The 48
th Annual
Dove Awards ceremony will take place on Tuesday, October 17, 2017 at Lipscomb University’s
Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
The GMA’s Dove Awards, instituted in 1970, recognize a variety of Christian music genres for
their outstanding achievements and overall contribution to the music industry. Thirty-four
categories will be honored, including nominees for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year,
Recorded Song of the Year and Inspirational Film of the Year.
The Radio Impact Award is an accolade which honors professionalism and influence in the
broadcasting industry. The LifeFM staff was overjoyed to receive news of the 2017
Southern/Country/Bluegrass Gospel Radio Impact Award, which stated, “The GMA wants to
salute The LifeFM Network for its service to the community and dedication to spread the gospel
through music.”
Since the launch of its first station in October 2010, The LifeFM Network has grown to twentyeight
radio stations and a world-wide online audience at thelifefm.com, providing quality
programming with the best selection of Southern Gospel music. Rodney Baucom, a twenty-five
year veteran in the broadcasting field and Program Director at The LifeFM says, “We are thrilled
to receive this award. It has always been our goal to serve the Lord with excellence. We try to
live out our lives on the air and connect with our audience in a real way.”
For more information regarding the GMA and the 2017 Dove Awards, go to gospelmusic.org.
