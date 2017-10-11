StowTown Records Celebrates Release of Tim Lovelace Comedy Project

Nashville, TN (October 10, 2017) – StowTown Records artist, Comedian/Musician Tim Lovelace, has been going non-stop since the Sept. 29 release of his new project, Living in a Coffee World, which debuted at No. 16 on Billboard’s Comedy chart. The CD and DVD are AVAILABLE NOW. His release party was held in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., during NQC where Tim served as co-host for several events throughout the week. Fans and friends stopped by to congratulate Tim on his debut with StowTown Records, including friend and label mate, Ernie Haase, who is also one of the founders and owners of StowTown. While in the Knoxville area, Lovelace popped in for coffee and a few minutes of friendly banter at a local retail store.

“Humor is present across all forms of entertainment,” remarks Nate Goble, StowTown co-owner.

“Movies, books, music, theater and even rodeos have their clowns. Unfortunately, a lot of the comedy is not family-friendly. We (StowTown) see a huge need for family-friendly comedy. Tim Lovelace offers that in abundance.”

After resting his voice for a day or so, Tim arrived in Nashville where he appeared on the morning radio show “Coffee, Country & Cody” with host Bill Cody and producer Charlie Mattos on the legendary WSM, home of the Grand Ole Opry. They discussed their shared love of coffee and told stories about growing up in the South. Tim performed “The Coffee Song” and “What Happened to Tomatoes?” in studio during his hour-long segment. The conversation also included Tim’s “Black Belt to Black Eye” and an honest, serious discussion about bullying. As the childhood victim of bullying, Tim uses his platform to address this timely issue.

“I am thrilled with the response we are experiencing with the release of my new StowTown project,” Tim says. “I feel very blessed not only for the opportunity to present comedy through stories and songs, but also to share my heart on topics such as bullying. Through all the busyness of promoting this project, I am having a lot of fun. If I appear to be more jittery than normal, it’s because I really am Living in a Coffee World.”

Distributed by Sony/Provident, Living in a Coffee World CD & DVD are both available at retail outlets worldwide. The CD is also available through iTunes and other digital media sources.

ABOUT TIM LOVELACE:

As a Grammy and Dove nominated artist, Tim is a nationally sought after storyteller and musician who is described as the most versatile comedian on stage today. His award-winning musical talents, coupled with his crystal clean humor, have people of all ages laughing their ribs loose! With three decades of world travel under his performance belt, he has developed his concerts into more than just a great show. He uses humor to motivate and inspire by uniquely delivering life lessons. He also has an extraordinary way of weaving songs into his stage performance as he masterfully displays his musical abilities on piano, guitar and harmonica. Tim’s chart-topping comedy songs are continuously aired on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio, as well as other major radio stations around the country. His comedy has been featured on videos that have garnered both gold and platinum sales awards. Tim is also the host of the national TV hit, The Music City Show, aired weekly on five syndicated networks, including RFD’s FamilyNet, NRB and Heartland.

ABOUT STOWTOWN RECORDS:

StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun, and then expanded in 2014 with the addition of partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble. With each person bringing their individual expertise, StowTown has become a powerhouse independent Gospel Music label. As the creative home for many of today’s top artists, the StowTown family of artists includes Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Doug Anderson, Charles Billingsley, The Browns, Cana’s Voice, The Collingsworth Family, The Erwins, TaRanda Greene, The Guardians, Trey Ivey, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Tim Lovelace, Jody McBrayer, Devin McGlamery, The Perrys, Rambo McGuire, Southern Raised, The Taylors and Triumphant. Distributed worldwide through Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records has garnered industry attention with multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases from their highly respected roster of artists.