Victoria Bowlin To Make First Appearance At Dollywood

October 11, 2017

PURLEAR, N.C. – October 11, 2017 – Rising gospel vocalist Victoria Bowlin is excited to make her first appearance at Dollywood this month. Victoria will be a featured performer at Dollywood’s Annual Southern Gospel Harvest Festival on October 11th and 18th in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Victoria said, “I am so excited for the opportunity to sing at Dollywood! This is something I’ve dreamed of doing since I was a kid. It’s awesome to get to minister to people from all over at one of my favorite places. I count it an honor to be here!”

Victoria will be performing at the Back Porch Theater during the exciting annual event. She will present her unique Gospel style at the 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. shows on October11, 2017. Show times for the October 18th performance are 12:15 p.m., 3:15 p.m., and 6:15 p.m.

Victoria will be performing hits from her critically acclaimed Chapel Valley release You See Beauty as well as other hit songs from her storied career. You See Beauty’s stellar 4-star review at AbsolutelyGospel.com said Victoria was “…definitely a name to watch.”

