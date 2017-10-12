Johnny Minick and the Stewart Brothers Sign Recording Deal with Spring Hill Music Group

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – October 12, 2017 – A man of many talents and creative genius Johnny Minick is excited to announce that he has reached a recording agreement Spring Hill Music Group, a subsidiary label of Gaither Music Group.

Johnny Minick commented, “I’m very excited to partner with Spring Hill Music Group. There’s a lot of excitement about this project!”

Johnny Minick and the Stewart Brothers bring a unique style of Western Music to a long awaited audience seeking a bright clear sound of exclusive, rich harmonies and vibrant arrangements.

Featuring the remarkable talents of Johnny Minick of the Happy Goodmans and Goodman Revival fame, along with brothers Phil and Lonnie Stewart, this bright new group comes to fill a giant void to the ears of millions still seeking to hear those close harmonies with understandable words and musical tracks that grab the attention of the most avid music fans.

Reaching back to reclaim some of the most beautiful classics of sacred music the energy and excitement of this new group will be setting the world on fire with this groundbreaking project.

Paul Sizelove, vice president of Spring Hill Music Group stated, “We have known Johnny for years. He is committed to excellence with his music and ministry, and we are happy to partner alongside of him in this new endeavor.”

The new project will release through Spring Hill Music Group on January 12, 2018.

Johnny Minick and the Stewart Brothers can be booked by contacting Scott Caldwell 615-436-0469 – caldwellagency.info@gmail.com.

More information will be released at a later date. Johnny will continue to tour and record as a part of Goodman Revival which just released its sophomore album for Gaither Music Group, Still Happy, earlier this year.

Spring Hill Music Group, a subsidiary label of Gaither Music Group, is known for bringing authentic and unique music to the marketplace and covers all genres of music from easy listening and jazz to Gospel and country/western.

If you would like to interview Johnny Minick contact AG Publicity at agpublicityllc@gmail.com.

Learn more about Johnny Minick and the Stewart Brothers at http://www.johnnyminick.com/ or on FaceBook at https://www.facebook.com/ johnny.d.minick/.

Twitter Johnny at @JohnnyMinick .