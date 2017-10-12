Sherry Anne Releases New Music Video, “Silent Prayer”

Franklin, TN (Oct 10th, 2017) – Sherry Anne has released a new music video, “Silent Prayer”. The video was shot on location in Pigeon Forge, TN during the National Quartet Convention and co-directed with John Mathis of Mansion Entertainment.
The theme of “Silent Prayer” is that God hears our unspoken prayers; the lyric also touches on the silence in the life of the hearing impaired. Sherry Anne was born with bi-lateral hearing impairment and she utilizes sign language throughout video.
Sherry Anne performed the song live while appearing with the Gaither Vocal Band earlier this year. Bill Gaither spoke with Sherry Anne before her performance that evening regarding her ministry and how she overcame her hearing impairment in order to be able to sing. The interest in the song and the events of that evening were one of the influences in the making of the new video.
Sherry Anne continues to tour throughout the year, she has appeared on stages such as The National Quartet Convention and Dollywood, on television networks such as TBN and 100 Huntley Street, and in concert with The Booth Brothers, The Hoppers, Triumphant Quartet and many others. Previous video releases have been seen on national TV programs such as Nashville Country Revival airing on networks such as Heartland, TCT, Daystar Television and others.
For more information on Sherry Anne visit: SherryAnne.com
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.
The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.
On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.
