REVIEW: Bradley Walker – Blessed: Hymns & Songs of Faith

Producer: Ben Isaacs

Record Label: Gaither Music Group

Website: www.bradleywalker.com

The project starts off with the traditional “Amazing Grace.” I love his country style. He has a very nice voice. This is a pretty rendition of this old classic, especially when the fiddle and steel guitar kick in. It is followed by “Family Bible.” Guest singers on this song are the Oak Ridge Boys. The Isaacs joined Bradley on “I Will Someday.” It has an old school, Randy Travis feel to it. I love the style of this song. Vince Gill accompanied him on “Drifting Too Far From The Shore.” I was excited to see this because Vince Gill is one of my favorite male vocalists. They have a nice blend together.

Up next is “Angel Band” with guest vocalist Alison Krauss. As Vince Gill is one of my favorite male vocalists, Alison Krauss is one of my favorite female vocalists. The harmonies were very nice on this one as well. Bradley follows this up with a slowed down version of “I’ll Fly Away.” I usually like a faster version of this particular song, but I enjoyed the groove to this. “Cast The First Stone” may be my least favorite song on the album. It’s not bad, it’s just not my preference. Jimmy Fortune joins him on the next song, “The Old Rugged Cross.” I really like this version. It has a nice beat to it and doesn’t drag.

Bill Gaither’s, “Because He Lives” is next. I like the tempo he chose for this one. It makes it a “head bobber” song. “Say Something” is a nice ballad. This song shows off his nice range. The words are beautiful. My favorite hymn, “Victory In Jesus,” is next. It doesn’t disappoint. I love the accompaniment. This is my favorite song on the album. “One Day At A Time” includes guest vocalist Rhonda Vincent. He ends the project with a song that Ricky Skaggs and Sharon White Skaggs join him on, “Who Will Sing For Me.” This was a great way to end the album.

I really enjoyed this project. I had never heard of Bradley Walker, until now. I can promise you, I won’t forget him though. He has a very good, country voice. It’s very smooth and not too twangy. His selection of guest vocalists was also great. For an old song album, he stayed true to the original styles, yet gave all of the songs his own flair. It’s definitely one you can enjoy and sing along with. This is an album I’ll be adding to my own library.

Track Listing:

Amazing Grace

Family Bible (with The Oak Ridge Boys)

Angel Band (with Alison Krauss)

I Will Someday (with The Isaacs)

Drifting Too Far From the Shore (with Vince Gill)

I’ll Fly Away

Cast the First Stone

The Old Rugged Cross (with Jimmy Fortune)

Because He Lives (with Charlotte Ritchie and Ben Isaacs)

Say Something

Victory In Jesus

One Day at a Time (with Rhonda Vincent)

Who Will Sing For Me (with Ricky Skaggs)

READER RATING:

[Total: 1 Average: 4/5]