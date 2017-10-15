REVIEW: Gaither Vocal Band – We Have This Time Together

Producer: Bill Gaither & Gordon Mote

Record Label: Gaither Music Group

Website: www.gaither.com

The two words, Gaither & Gospel, have been connected for more than ½ of a century. Whether in a Southern Gospel, Black Gospel, Contemporary, or Inspirational style, Bill Gaither & the Gaither Vocal Band are the standard that a variety of Christian Music artists follows. Having experienced a variety of singers through the years, Bill Gaither has established a specific blend and has used the variety of singers along the way to showcase their talents through this blend. The current lineup for the Gaither Vocal Band is: Bill Gaither (baritone/bass), Wes Hampton (tenor), Reggie Smith (tenor), Adam Crabb (lead), and Todd Suttles (baritone/bass). Recently, the current Gaither Vocal Band released their first all-new project, We Have This Moment.

As mentioned previously, Bill Gaither manages to keep a quite similar sound alive with each membership change. Having versatile vocalists in the upper & lower parts, tenor and baritone/bass, showcases the power of the lead vocalist. For instance, lead vocalist, Adam Crabb, continues to show his vocal strength with his leads on “You Amaze Me” and “Chain Breaker.” While both songs are cover tunes, he takes each song down a unique path with great accompaniment for key phrases throughout each song.

One defining element of the Gaither Vocal Band is the tenor part. With tenors, Wes Hampton & Reggie Smith, having more similar ranges, the blend becomes tighter and surrounds Adam Crabb’s lead vocals well. Of course, their solos shine well including “Living in the Rhythm of Grace” (Hampton) and “Hymn of Praise” (Smith). Also, Wes & Reggie offer unique harmony moments and solo lines throughout the album to add their own “fingerprint” on the CD.

In addition to Wes & Reggie’s tenor parts, Todd Suttles’s deeper baritone/higher bass gives the group the opportunity to sing more traditional quartet music. While the group doesn’t revisit any quartet standards to showcase Todd’s incredible range, we are treated to his strong solo voice with “I’ll Worship Only at the Feet of Jesus” and “We Are All God’s Children.” In addition to his solo work, Todd Suttles collaborates as a songwriter for a few tunes for the project.

While many artists are clamoring to find the next big song or vocal “frill” to try changing the scene for Gospel Music, the Gaither Vocal Band relaxes in “today” with their new project, We Have This Moment. Certainly, fans can expect the strong ballads & awe-inspiring tenor notes, but the project’s focus is our purpose and journey to reach this. Mixing popular Inspirational tunes like “Chain Breaker” and “Jesus Messiah” with other worshipful moments like “Hymn of Praise” and “I’ll Worship Only at the Feet of Jesus” give the listener a more meditative project. In addition to these, the Gaither Vocal Band treats listeners to another great message in the tune, “We Are the Sands, We Are the Stars.” This tune is certain to inspire countless listeners of our place in God’s kingdom.

Through the years, the Gaither Vocal Band has provided listeners with a plethora of strong albums. Because they set the standard for many Christian artists, the Gaither Vocal Band’s projects undergo extensive scrutiny. Their latest effort, We Have This Moment, shines amidst the variety of tunes & styles they’ve recorded through the years. While taking the time to reinforce the signature blend and craft it according to new songs, the Gaither Vocal Band offers yet another stellar work of art.

Track Listing:

(stars denote personal favorites)

Hallelujah Band

Man of Sorrows

Livin’ in the Rhythm of Grace**

I’ll Worship Only at the Feet of Jesus**

Chain Breaker**

Manna from Heaven

We Are the Sands, We Are the Stars**

We Are All God’s Children**

Jesus Messiah

You Amaze Me**

We Have This Moment, Today

Hymn of Praise**

