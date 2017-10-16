Karen Peck Presenter At 2017 Dove Awards

Karen Peck and New River Hit #1 With “Hope For The Nations”

Nashville, TN – October 16, 2017 – Four-time Grammy Award-nominated and six-time Dove Award-winning Southern Gospel family group Karen Peck & New River are excited to announce that Karen Peck has been named as a presenter at the 2017 Dove Awards ceremony to be held in Nashville on Tuesday, October 17th.

Karen said, “I am very honored to be a Presenter at the GMA Dove Awards 2017. It is one of our favorite times of the year. I appreciate all they do to bring every genre of Christian music together for one night to celebrate Jesus.”

In addition to that exciting news the group has scored their latest #1 hit. The song, titled “Hope For the Nations,” has spent an impressive six weeks in the #1 spot on the AbsolutelyGospel.com Top 40 Weekly Chart. “Hope For the Nations” taking the #1 spot on the AGM chart adds to the group’s already impressive run in 2017. The group recently earned two GMA Dove Award nominations for Southern Gospel Artist of the Year and Southern Gospel Song of the Year for “I Choose Christ”.

Karen Peck stated, “We knew when this song was written that it was special. Then months later we were standing in the middle of Roatan, Honduras filming a video for HOPE FOR ALL NATIONS. We realized that the Lord was going to use this song in ways we never dreamed possible. It is very timely with everything that is going on in our country and all over the world. The tragedies, the storms, the divisions, just to name a few, reminds us that Jesus is our only HOPE. We want to thank our precious DJ friends for sharing our vision and passion for this song. Together we are taking the message of hope through Christ to the world. We are very grateful to everyone for their continued prayers and support!”

“Hope For All Nations” is the debut single and title cut from Karen Peck & New River’s latest critically-acclaimed recording. Hope For All Nations released earlier this year to rave reviews from industry professionals, critics, and fans. The recording was produced by Dove Award-winning producer Wayne Haun for Daywind Records.

The group’s video of their impromptu performance of “Four Days Late” at the Tomb of Lazarus in Israel went viral, amassing over 2.2 million views since its release on Facebook. In addition, group founder Karen Peck-Gooch took home two songwriting awards this year, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Award’s Songwriter of the Year (Professional) and a 2017 BMI Music Award for “I Am Blessed”.

