Monday – October 16, 2017

Karen Peck & New River hold on to the #1 spot for a sixth consecutive week with the hit song “Hope For All Nations.” Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Love Is the Golden Rule” for a fourth week in a row. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Griffith Family, Michael Combs, Ivan Parker, and Ernie Haase & Signature Sound! Vote for your favorites this week!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
19
|Hope For All Nations
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(5)
|
2
|
2
|
16
|Give Me Jesus
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
2
|
3
|
7
|
7
|I Will Stand
|Gold City
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
19
|Still
|Greater Vision
|
3
|
5
|
8
|
14
|For the Record
|McKameys
|
5
|
6
|
6
|
9
|You’re About to Climb
|Collingsworth Family
|
6
|
7
|
5
|
21
|God Is With Me
|Jim Brady Trio
|
1(2)
|
8
|
13
|
10
|Love Is the Golden Rule
|Michael English
|
8
|
9
|
9
|
24
|It Still Takes the Blood
|Freemans
|
1
|
10
|
3
|
20
|More Than Enough
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
2
|
11
|
14
|
16
|Mysterious Ways
|Jason Crabb
|
11
|
12
|
10
|
8
|He Sees What We Don’t
|Bowling Sisters
|
4
|
13
|
11
|
7
|God’s Got a Better Plan
|Canton Junction
|
11
|
14
|
20
|
7
|Hear the Word of the Lord
|Kingsmen
|
14
|
15
|
12
|
19
|My Faith Still Holds
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
9
|
16
|
16
|
15
|Worship You Again
|Taylors
|
6
|
17
|
23
|
18
|The One In the Water
|Inspirations
|
15
|
18
|
22
|
22
|Chain Breaker
|Triumphant
|
1(5)
|
19
|
18
|
12
|This Thing Called Grace
|Talleys
|
18
|
20
|
15
|
29
|God of the Storms
|Tribute
|
1(2)
|
21
|
19
|
12
|Prayer Is All I Need
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
16
|
22
|
30
|
8
|Tangled In the Middle
|Old Paths
|
22
|
23
|
17
|
19
|He’s Still Alive
|Erwins
|
3
|
24
|
29
|
3
|The Coming of the Lord
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
24
|
25
|
24
|
13
|Faith In a Great God
|Carolina Boys
|
11
|
26
|
35
|
2
|Moses & Elijah
|Perrys
|
26
|
27
|
26
|
6
|Somewhere I’m Going
|HIGHROAD
|
26
|
28
|
25
|
7
|A Day Will Come
|Sisters
|
25
|
29
|
27
|
8
|The Last Big Thing
|Kingdom Heirs
|
27
|
30
|
*
|
1
|Doin’ What’s Right
|11th Hour
|
30
|
31
|
33
|
18
|Beautiful Ever After
|Zane & Donna King
|
14
|
32
|37
|
3
|I Prayer Through It
|Susan Whisnant
|
32
|
33
|28
|
3
|Keep On
|Rochesters
|
28
|
34
|
*
|
1
|Hallelujah Band
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
34
|
35
|
36
|
5
|All My Reasons Are You
|Cana’s Voice
|
34
|
36
|
*
|
1
|Two Coats
|Aaron & Amanda Crabb
|
36
|
37
|
34
|
5
|Reassure Me
|Dunaways
|
30
|
38
|
31
|
15
|Power In the Blood
|Gordon Mote
|
25
|
39
|
40
|
2
|The Other Room
|Mark Bishop
|
39
|
40
|
32
|
10
|Plain & Simple
|Wisecarvers
|
15
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
