Monday – October 16, 2017

October 16, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Karen Peck & New River hold on to the #1 spot for a sixth consecutive week with the hit song “Hope For All Nations.”  Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Love Is the Golden Rule” for a fourth week in a row. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Griffith Family, Michael Combs, Ivan Parker, and Ernie Haase & Signature Sound! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
19
 Hope For All Nations Karen Peck & New River
1(5)
2
2
16
 Give Me Jesus Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
2
3
7
7
 I Will Stand Gold City
3
4
4
19
 Still Greater Vision
3
5
8
14
 For the Record McKameys
5
6
6
9
 You’re About to Climb Collingsworth Family
6
7
5
21
 God Is With Me Jim Brady Trio
1(2)
8
13
10
 Love Is the Golden Rule Michael English
8
9
9
24
 It Still Takes the Blood Freemans
1
10
3
20
 More Than Enough Jeff & Sheri Easter
2
11
14
16
 Mysterious Ways Jason Crabb
11
12
10
8
 He Sees What We Don’t Bowling Sisters
4
13
11
7
 God’s Got a Better Plan Canton Junction
11
14
20
7
 Hear the Word of the Lord Kingsmen
14
15
12
19
 My Faith Still Holds Mark Trammell Quartet
9
16
16
15
 Worship You Again Taylors
6
17
23
18
 The One In the Water Inspirations
15
18
22
22
 Chain Breaker Triumphant
1(5)
19
18
12
 This Thing Called Grace Talleys
18
20
15
29
 God of the Storms Tribute
1(2)
21
19
12
 Prayer Is All I Need Wilburn & Wilburn
16
22
30
8
 Tangled In the Middle Old Paths
22
23
17
19
 He’s Still Alive Erwins
3
24
29
3
 The Coming of the Lord Mylon Hayes Family
24
25
24
13
 Faith In a Great God Carolina Boys
11
26
35
2
 Moses & Elijah Perrys
26
27
26
6
 Somewhere I’m Going HIGHROAD
26
28
25
7
 A Day Will Come Sisters
25
29
27
8
 The Last Big Thing Kingdom Heirs
27
30
*
1
 Doin’ What’s Right 11th Hour
30
31
33
18
 Beautiful Ever After Zane & Donna King
14
32
 37
3
 I Prayer Through It Susan Whisnant
32
33
 28
3
 Keep On Rochesters
28
34
*
1
 Hallelujah Band Gaither Vocal Band
34
35
36
5
 All My Reasons Are You Cana’s Voice
34
36
*
1
 Two Coats Aaron & Amanda Crabb
36
37
34
5
 Reassure Me Dunaways
30
38
31
15
 Power In the Blood Gordon Mote
25
39
40
2
 The Other Room Mark Bishop
39
40
32
10
 Plain & Simple Wisecarvers
15
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

