Daywind Records Announces Launch of Daywind Radio Station

October 17, 2017

Hendersonville, TN (October 13th, 2017) – In an age where music is perhaps the most readily accessible it has ever been, listening to the best in Southern Gospel music is about to get even easier.

Southern Gospel recording company Daywind Records is proud to announce the launch of Daywind Radio Station and the Daywind Radio App. Daywind Radio plays the ultimate in Southern Gospel music 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Listeners can log onto the website or launch the app and hear the top songs and best artists in Gospel music, including classics from the past and new favorites. In addition to a constant stream of music, the station plans to add special segments and shows to its programming in the coming months, including a show hosted by well-known radio personality Jim Black.

Accessing Daywind Radio is easy! Simply log onto the website at www.DaywindRadio.com to hear the live streaming, or download the free app from the Apple App Store or Google Play onto a smart device.

Listen at work, at home, or on the road, it’s Daywind Radio: The Ultimate in Southern Gospel Music.

Daywind Records is home to an award-winning roster of artists, including Mark Lowry, Legacy Five, Adam Crabb, Browders, Jim Brady Trio, Greater Vision, Joseph Habedank, The Hoppers, Karen Peck & New River, Michael English, Bowling Family, Tribute, Nelons, Brian Free & Assurance, Blackwood Brothers Quartet and Wilburn & Wilburn. Daywind is distributed to retail through New Day Christian Distributors, Sony RED, and all major digital outlets, including iTunes.

Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

