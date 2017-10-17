The Erwins Sign with Main Stage Artist Bureau For Appearance Scheduling

(October 17, 2017) – The Erwins are excited to announce their partnership with Main Stage Artist Bureau for booking representation.

Owned by Blake McAllister and Legacy Five’s Scott Fowler, Main Stage Artist Bureau will handle all personal appearance scheduling for The Erwins and the Resurrection of Faith Tour featuring The Erwins and Joseph Habedank.

“We’re excited for this new chapter,” stated Kris Erwin. “We’ve known Blake and Scott for several years now and they’ve always been such an encouragement to our family’s ministry.”

To book The Erwins, you may reach Main Stage Artist Bureau at 770-316-8230 or via email at blake@mainstageartistbureau.com. Visit www.mainstageartistbureau.com for more information.

Connect with The Erwins at www.ErwinMinistries.com, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.