2017 GMA Dove Awards Handed Out

Tune in to TBN on Sunday, October 22 at 8 p.m. CST to see this year’s awards

The legendary Pat Boone recognized with SoundExchange’s Fair Play Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (October 17, 2017) Tonight, the Gospel Music Association (GMA) handed out honors in 39 categories at the 48th Annual GMA Dove Awards plus special industry recognitions at Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena in Nashville. Kari Jobe and Tasha Cobb Leonard hosted the sold-out show and Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN) will exclusively air the awards show on October 22 at 8 p.m. CST.

MercyMe was named Artist of the Year and Zach Williams took home New Artist of the Year. Gospel music legend Pat Boone received the SoundExchange Fair Play Award. From first-time nominees to legends, the all-star lineup came together for one of Gospel and Christian music’s most memorable nights.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

MercyMe, Fair Trade Services

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

Zach Williams, Provident Label Group

SONG OF THE YEAR:

“What A Beautiful Name” (writers) Ben Fielding, Brooke Ligertwood, (publisher) Hillsong Music Publishing

CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

Casting Crowns, Provident Label Group

GOSPEL ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

CeCe Winans, Pure Springs Gospel

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR (ARTIST):

Bart Millard

BLUEGRASS/COUNTRY/ROOTS ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

Sing It Now: Songs of Faith and Hope: Reba McEntire (producer) Reba McEntire, Jay DeMarcus, Doug Sisemore

RAP/HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

he Waiting Room: Trip Lee, (producers) Gabriel Azucena, James Foye III, John McNeil, Joel McNeil, Alex Median, Allen Swoope, Almondo Cresso, Chris Mackey, Joseph Prielozny, Tyshane Thompson

ROCK/CONTEMPORARY ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

HARDLOVE – NEEDTOBREATHE, (producers) NEEDTOBREATHE, Joe Levine, Dave Tozer, Ed Cash, Ido Zmishlany

POP/CONTEMPORARY ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

Lifer – MercyMe (producers) Ben Glover, David Garcia

SOUTHERN GOSPEL ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

Resurrection – Joseph Habedank, (producer) Wayne Haun

CONTEMPORARY GOSPEL/URBAN ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

Let Them Fall In Love – CeCe Winans, (producers) Alvin Love III, Tommy Sims

WORSHIP ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

Never Lose Sight – Chris Tomlin, (producers) Ross Copperman, Jeremy Edwardson, Ed Cash

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR:

Bernie Herms

INSPIRATIONAL FILM OF THE YEAR:

The Shack – (directors) Stuart Hazeldine (producers) Netter Productions, Summit Entertainment

About GMA:

Founded in 1964, the Gospel Music Association serves as the face and voice for the Gospel/Christian music community and is dedicated to exposing, promoting and celebrating the Gospel through music of all styles including Pop, Rock, Praise & Worship, Urban Gospel, R&B, Hip Hop, Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, Country, Latin and more. The GMA community includes agents, artists, church leaders, managers, promoters, radio personnel, record company executives, retailers, songwriters and other industry visionaries. The GMA produces the GMA Dove Awards and IMMERSE. For more on supporting the GMA or becoming a member, please visit www.gospelmusic.org.

About the Trinity Broadcasting Network:

Trinity Broadcasting Network is the world’s largest and most watched faith-and-family broadcaster, reaching over 175 nations across the earth with inspirational and entertaining programming 24 hours a day in 14 languages and on 30 global networks. As the world’s most influential non-profit religious broadcaster, TBN has led the way in expanding the impact of faith-based television across the earth through the creation of innovative content designed to reach every viewer demographic with the life-changing message of hope and grace. To find out more about the Trinity Broadcasting Family of Networks, visit us at tbn.org.