Southern Gospel Artists and Industry Professionals Named Winners at 2017 GMA Dove Awards

Here is a list of all the southern gospel artists and industry professionals honored at last night’s GMA Dove Awards:

Southern Gospel Artist of the Year:

Gaither Vocal Band

Southern Gospel Song of the Year:

“Better Together” – Gaither Vocal Band; (writers) William J. Gaither, Reba Rambo-McGuire, Dony McGuire, Chip Davis

Country/Bluegrass/Roots Song of the Year:

“When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace” – The Nelons; (writers) Wayne Haun, Barbara Huffman

Southern Gospel Album of the Year:

Resurrection – Joseph Habedank; (producer) Wayne Haun

Bluegrass/Country/Roots Album of the Year:

Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope – Reba McEntire (producers) Reba McEntire, Jay DeMarcus, Doug Sisemore

Musical Choral Collection of the Year:

For the Sake of Love – (creators) Lee Black, Cliff Duren, Camp Kirkland, Steve Mauldin, Phil Nitz