StowTown Records Artists Release Their First Christmas Recordings

Nashville, TN (October 18, 2017) – StowTown Records is already spreading the joy of Christmas with the release of two highly-anticipated recordings from fan-favorite artists, The Perrys and Doug Anderson. Both projects release Oct. 20 and are sure to become classics.

After decades of chart-topping gospel hits, The Perrys are adding a Christmas project to their impressive treasury of recordings. Aptly titled, A Very Perry Christmas will take listeners to Christmases past with classic arrangements of familiar tunes, from the tender “Silver and Gold” to the joyous favorite, “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” as well as a stirring rendition of “O Holy Night.”

“This is a very special project for The Perrys, as it is our very first Christmas project in 46 years,” shared Libbi Perry Stuffle. “This project is also a remembrance of the day The Perrys first sang together: December 25, 1970. That Christmas Day wasn’t very joyous, as it was just months after the death of our older brother Johnny. But our church family came over and gathered with us around the piano to sing hymns and carols. That day turned us from our grief to our gift of music, and Christmas has been very special to our family ever since.”

Libbi continued, “Wayne Haun, our producer, has worked with us for years. He knew our story and of my love for all things Christmas. We told him we wanted this project to sound vintage – like all of those vinyls we grew up listening to. He truly went above and beyond in bringing out the best in all of us for A Very Perry Christmas.”

Like The Perrys, Doug Anderson is making the holidays brighter with the release of his first solo Christmas project, Back Porch Christmas. The holiday season is fully embraced on this new release with the classic “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and several original selections, such as the fun-filled title cut, “Back Porch Christmas.” This collection also includes “The Manger and The Cross,” a brand new composition from Gloria and Benjy Gaither.

“When we started choosing songs for this Christmas project, I wanted to stick with the ‘back porch’ theme. Many times, my friends will come over and we’ll sit and play music on my back porch until the wee hours of the morning. The song “Back Porch Christmas” reflects how we do Christmastime around our house,” Doug added. “As always, I am grateful to have songs by a great team of writers, including Gloria Gaither, Benjy Gaither, Joel Lindsey, Wayne Haun, and Jeff Bumgardner,” Anderson said.

Anderson, who is excited to hit the road soon on his fully-booked Christmas tour shared, “I cherish this time when we gather with family and friends to celebrate the birth of our Savior.” Family and friends are even included in this recording, as Doug’s cousin Chase McDaniel and his country quartet, 4th + Main, provide the background vocals throughout the recording.

Both projects were arranged and produced by award-winning producer Wayne Haun. Haun, co-founder and co-owner of StowTown Records, knows that these recordings are special. “I absolutely love the diversity of each of these Christmas projects. They stir up Christmas memories in different ways. Back Porch Christmas takes me back to classic country Christmas albums like the ones by Alabama, Kenny Rogers and Brenda Lee. While several of the songs are originals, they are instantly familiar and easy to sing along with. On the other hand, A Very Perry Christmas is reminiscent of vintage Christmas albums like those from The Ray Conniff Singers, Burl Ives and Bing Crosby. These familiar traditional songs are complemented by a children’s choir, an adult choir and a full orchestra. Everyone who hears these projects will love each of them for different reasons.”

These special seasonal StowTown releases will be distributed by Sony/Provident at retail and digital outlets worldwide.

ABOUT THE PERRYS:

The Perrys have a rich history spanning nearly five decades, proving to be a faithful force in Southern Gospel music. In keeping with the tradition of presenting quality music, The Perrys consistently perform songs which speak to hearts and changes lives. While their focus is ministry, the quality of their numerous number 1 songs is continuously confirmed by radio airplay. They have been honored by industry peers and fans alike, having received multiple award nominations and wins over the years, including GMA Dove Award® for 2012 Southern Gospel Recorded Song of the Year for “Celebrate Me Home” and multiple Singing News Fan Awards for Mixed Quartet of the Year. Founding member Libbi Perry Stuffle, whose matchless voice with velvety alto tones has been the nucleus of the group since its inception, has also been individually honored by fans winning the Singing News Fan Award for Favorite Alto of the Year eight times and Favorite Female Vocalist of the Year twice. With appearances on the Gaither Homecoming Series, at Dollywood and Silver Dollar City, in addition to various churches and festivals, The Perrys keep a full touring schedule year after year. Their passion for encouraging others for Christ is going to carry them through many decades to come.

ABOUT DOUG ANDERSON:

Doug Anderson was a basketball player at Purdue University for two years when he found his other love: music. He’d always sung with his family and at church, but never imagined he would end up traveling the world as a gospel music performer. After touring with local groups, Doug was tapped by Ernie Haase to begin a new quartet: Ernie Haase and Signature Sound (EHSS). With EHSS, Doug was a part of nine years of Gaither Homecoming Tours, multiple award-winning songs, CDs and videos, and he traveled the world several times! In 2015, Doug felt the pull back home to focus more on his family and a solo career. Doug has been honored by GMA Dove Award® wins, including Country Album of the Year twice and Country Song of the Year as well as several nominations for Album of the Year (with EHSS), Male Vocalist of the Year and Country Song of the Year. Currently, Doug continues to tour as a solo artist, as well as performing a limited number of engagements as a member of the popular powerhouse vocal trio Cana’s Voice (with Jody McBrayer and TaRanda Greene). His rich voice, warm personality and heart for the lost make Doug Anderson a stand-out gospel music performer.

ABOUT STOWTOWN RECORDS:

StowTown Records was founded in 2011 by Ernie Haase and Wayne Haun and then expanded in 2014 with the addition of partners Landon Beene and Nate Goble. With each person bringing their individual expertise, StowTown has become a powerhouse independent Gospel Music label. As the creative home for many of today’s top artists, the StowTown family of artists includes Ernie Haase & Signature Sound, Doug Anderson, Charles Billingsley, The Browns, Cana’s Voice, The Collingsworth Family, The Erwins, TaRanda Greene, The Guardians, Trey Ivey, The Little Roy & Lizzy Show, Tim Lovelace, Jody McBrayer, Devin McGlamery, The Perrys, Rambo McGuire, Southern Raised, The Taylors and Triumphant. Distributed worldwide through Provident/Sony Distribution, StowTown Records has garnered industry attention with multiple GMA Dove Awards and chart-topping releases from their highly respected roster of artists.