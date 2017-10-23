Ad
Monday – October 23, 2017

October 23, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart

Karen Peck & New River hold on to the #1 spot for a seventh consecutive week with the hit song “Hope For All Nations.”  Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Love Is the Golden Rule” for a fourth week in a row. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Michael Combs, Griffith Family, Ivan Parker, and The Isaacs! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
20
 Hope For All Nations Karen Peck & New River
1(7)
2
2
17
 Give Me Jesus Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
2
3
3
8
 I Will Stand Gold City
3
4
4
20
 Still Greater Vision
3
5
6
10
 You’re About to Climb Collingsworth Family
5
6
14
8
 Hear the Word of the Lord Kingsmen
6
7
11
17
 Mysterious Ways Jason Crabb
7
8
9
25
 It Still Takes the Blood Freemans
8
9
8
11
 Love Is the Golden Rule Michael English
8
10
15
20
 My Faith Will Hold Mark Trammell Quartet
9
11
12
9
 He Sees What We Don’t Bowling Sisters
4
12
19
13
 This Thing Called Grace Talleys
12
13
22
9
 Tangled in the Middle Old Paths
13
14
16
16
 Worship You Again Taylors
14
15
13
8
 God’s Got a Better Plan Canton Junction
11
16
30
2
 Doin’ What’s Right 11th Hour
16
17
24
4
 The Coming of the Lord Mylon Hayes Family
17
18
18
23
 Chain Breaker Triumphant
1(5)
19
34
2
 Hallelujah Band Gaither Vocal Band
18
20
21
13
 Prayer Is All I Need Wilburn & Wilburn
16
21
20
30
 God of the Storms Tribute
1(2)
22
26
3
 Moses & Elijah Perrys
22
23
27
7
 Somewhere I’m Going HIGHROAD
23
24
25
14
 Faith In a Great God Carolina Boys
11
25
32
4
 I Prayed Through It Susan Whisnant
25
26
35
6
 All My Reasons Are You Cana’s Voice
26
27
29
9
 The Last Big Thing Kingdom Heirs
27
28
7
22
 God Is With Me Jim Brady Trio
1(2)
29
28
8
 A Day Will Come Sisters
25
30
5
15
 For the Record McKameys
5
31
*
1
 He Can Take It Brian Free & Assurance
31
32
 *
1
 You Can’t Make Old Friends Nelons (with Karen Peck)
32
33
 *
1
 Our Song Will Be Jesus Lauren Talley
33
34
39
3
 The Other Room Mark Bishop
34
35
23
20
 He’s Still Alive Erwins
3
36
*
1
 Let the Church Rise LeFevre Quartet
36
37
*
1
 I Don’t Know Why He Did It Doug Anderson
37
38
31
19
 Beautiful Ever After Zane & Donna King
14
39
33
4
 Keep On Rochesters
28
40
*
1
 I Tell Them Jesus Hyssongs
40
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

