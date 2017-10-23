Monday – October 23, 2017

Karen Peck & New River hold on to the #1 spot for a seventh consecutive week with the hit song “Hope For All Nations.” Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Love Is the Golden Rule” for a fourth week in a row. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Michael Combs, Griffith Family, Ivan Parker, and The Isaacs! Vote for your favorites this week!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
20
|Hope For All Nations
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(7)
|
2
|
2
|
17
|Give Me Jesus
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
8
|I Will Stand
|Gold City
|
3
|
4
|
4
|
20
|Still
|Greater Vision
|
3
|
5
|
6
|
10
|You’re About to Climb
|Collingsworth Family
|
5
|
6
|
14
|
8
|Hear the Word of the Lord
|Kingsmen
|
6
|
7
|
11
|
17
|Mysterious Ways
|Jason Crabb
|
7
|
8
|
9
|
25
|It Still Takes the Blood
|Freemans
|
8
|
9
|
8
|
11
|Love Is the Golden Rule
|Michael English
|
8
|
10
|
15
|
20
|My Faith Will Hold
|Mark Trammell Quartet
|
9
|
11
|
12
|
9
|He Sees What We Don’t
|Bowling Sisters
|
4
|
12
|
19
|
13
|This Thing Called Grace
|Talleys
|
12
|
13
|
22
|
9
|Tangled in the Middle
|Old Paths
|
13
|
14
|
16
|
16
|Worship You Again
|Taylors
|
14
|
15
|
13
|
8
|God’s Got a Better Plan
|Canton Junction
|
11
|
16
|
30
|
2
|Doin’ What’s Right
|11th Hour
|
16
|
17
|
24
|
4
|The Coming of the Lord
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
17
|
18
|
18
|
23
|Chain Breaker
|Triumphant
|
1(5)
|
19
|
34
|
2
|Hallelujah Band
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
18
|
20
|
21
|
13
|Prayer Is All I Need
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
16
|
21
|
20
|
30
|God of the Storms
|Tribute
|
1(2)
|
22
|
26
|
3
|Moses & Elijah
|Perrys
|
22
|
23
|
27
|
7
|Somewhere I’m Going
|HIGHROAD
|
23
|
24
|
25
|
14
|Faith In a Great God
|Carolina Boys
|
11
|
25
|
32
|
4
|I Prayed Through It
|Susan Whisnant
|
25
|
26
|
35
|
6
|All My Reasons Are You
|Cana’s Voice
|
26
|
27
|
29
|
9
|The Last Big Thing
|Kingdom Heirs
|
27
|
28
|
7
|
22
|God Is With Me
|Jim Brady Trio
|
1(2)
|
29
|
28
|
8
|A Day Will Come
|Sisters
|
25
|
30
|
5
|
15
|For the Record
|McKameys
|
5
|
31
|
*
|
1
|He Can Take It
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
31
|
32
|*
|
1
|You Can’t Make Old Friends
|Nelons (with Karen Peck)
|
32
|
33
|*
|
1
|Our Song Will Be Jesus
|Lauren Talley
|
33
|
34
|
39
|
3
|The Other Room
|Mark Bishop
|
34
|
35
|
23
|
20
|He’s Still Alive
|Erwins
|
3
|
36
|
*
|
1
|Let the Church Rise
|LeFevre Quartet
|
36
|
37
|
*
|
1
|I Don’t Know Why He Did It
|Doug Anderson
|
37
|
38
|
31
|
19
|Beautiful Ever After
|Zane & Donna King
|
14
|
39
|
33
|
4
|Keep On
|Rochesters
|
28
|
40
|
*
|
1
|I Tell Them Jesus
|Hyssongs
|
40
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
