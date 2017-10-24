Ad
News Ticker

The Freemans Make Appearance on Grand Ole Opry Stage as Part Of Dr Ralph Stanley Tribute

October 24, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – (October 24, 2017) – Multi-award winning family group The Freemans made a special appearance on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry this weekend. The group was featured during a special tribute for the incomparable Dr. Ralph Stanley on Friday evening, October 19, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Reaching back to get an old Gospel tune, or as Ralph Stanley would have said “a sacred song,” The Freemans performed the hymn “Farther Along” to an overwhelming crowd response. The Freemans were a hit with the fans at Country music’s iconic venue, receiving several rounds of applause during their moving performance.

In addition to The Freemans own award-winning musicians, the group utilized a six-piece band with help from The Tacketts on the steel guitar and other instruments.

Darrell and Chris Freeman stated, “We felt honored and grateful to be asked to be a part of such an exciting tribute to one of the greatest Bluegrass stars of all time. Ralph Stanley is from my hometown area, so this felt very personal. One of the highlights of the night was seeing our friends Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood and getting a hug, while they were there to see Garth’s daughter, Allie Colleen sing. We want to say ‘Thank you’ also to The Tacketts for setting in on stage with us to play acoustic, lead guitar and steel guitar. It was great to have a 6 piece band up there. The Freemans feel so honored to be a part of this Special Tribute to one of the Greatest Dr. Ralph Stanley.”

Other performers during the tribute included John Cowan, Cody McCarver, Doug Supernaw, Lee Ann Womack, Jeff Bates, Nathan Stanley, Mark Collie, Blue Highway, Alan Turner, Buddy Jewell, Jamie O’Neal, and Stella Parton.

If you would like to interview The Freemans contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com.

To purchase Tower Of Song  click any of these icons or go to :

https://www.the-freemans.com/store

itunes_13_icon__my_version__by_sanchez901127-d8xeux8.png   Unknown-19     

To connect with The Freemans just follow them on social media or their Website:

Facebook Round.png      Twitter round.png     

Booking in-house – Chris or Darrell Freeman, Office 615-824-6161 – Text 615-390-6486 or Email bookingthefreemans@gmail.com.

Absolutely Gospel Music on FacebookAbsolutely Gospel Music on TwitterAbsolutely Gospel Music on VimeoAbsolutely Gospel Music on Youtube
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2017 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes