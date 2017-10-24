The Freemans Make Appearance on Grand Ole Opry Stage as Part Of Dr Ralph Stanley Tribute

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – (October 24, 2017) – Multi-award winning family group The Freemans made a special appearance on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry this weekend. The group was featured during a special tribute for the incomparable Dr. Ralph Stanley on Friday evening, October 19, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Reaching back to get an old Gospel tune, or as Ralph Stanley would have said “a sacred song,” The Freemans performed the hymn “Farther Along” to an overwhelming crowd response. The Freemans were a hit with the fans at Country music’s iconic venue, receiving several rounds of applause during their moving performance.

In addition to The Freemans own award-winning musicians, the group utilized a six-piece band with help from The Tacketts on the steel guitar and other instruments.

Darrell and Chris Freeman stated, “We felt honored and grateful to be asked to be a part of such an exciting tribute to one of the greatest Bluegrass stars of all time. Ralph Stanley is from my hometown area, so this felt very personal. One of the highlights of the night was seeing our friends Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood and getting a hug, while they were there to see Garth’s daughter, Allie Colleen sing. We want to say ‘Thank you’ also to The Tacketts for setting in on stage with us to play acoustic, lead guitar and steel guitar. It was great to have a 6 piece band up there. The Freemans feel so honored to be a part of this Special Tribute to one of the Greatest Dr. Ralph Stanley.”

Other performers during the tribute included John Cowan, Cody McCarver, Doug Supernaw, Lee Ann Womack, Jeff Bates, Nathan Stanley, Mark Collie, Blue Highway, Alan Turner, Buddy Jewell, Jamie O’Neal, and Stella Parton.

