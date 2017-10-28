Ad
Faithwire Hosts Exclusive Premiere for Michael English's "Love Is The Golden Rule" Music Video

October 28, 2017

(New York, NY – October 28, 2017 ) – Faithwire – a leading faith-based news outlet headquartered in New York, NY – is hosting the exclusive premiere of the brand new music video, “Love Is The Golden Rule” from Michael English. The song is the first single from the multi-award winning, critically-acclaimed and beloved artist from his latest Daywind Records project, Love Is The Golden Rule.

Speaking exclusively to Faithwire, English says: “With all of the division in our country right now we need a message of hope and love to begin to bring us together. If we would just learn to love one another I believe healing can start to take place.”

Click here to view the EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE on Faithwire.

To purchase Love Is The Golden Rule click any of these icons or go to :

https://michael-english.myshopify.com/

To connect with Michael English just follow him on social media.

If you would like an interview with Michael English contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com .

You can learn more about Michael English at http://www.michaelenglishmusic.com.

To book Michael contact:

Daystar Promotions – Renee Barham at renee@daystarpromotions.org 918-838-3239

Beckie Simmons Agency – Beckie at  beckie@bsaworld.com or call 615-595-7500

April Potter Agency – April at  april@apotteragency.com  or call 615-479-0954

Absolutely Gospel Music
