Monday – October 30, 2017

October 30, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Karen Peck & New River hold on to the #1 spot for an eighth consecutive week with the hit song “Hope For All Nations.”  Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Love Is the Golden Rule” for a fifth week in a row. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Michael Combs, Ivan Parker, Karen Peck & New River, and Gold City! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
1
21
 Hope For All Nations Karen Peck & New River
1(8)
2
3
9
 I Will Stand Gold City
2
3
2
18
 Give Me Jesus Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
2
4
9
12
 Love Is the Golden Rule Michael English
4
5
6
9
 Hear the Word of the Lord Kingsmen
5
6
4
21
 Still Greater Vision
3
7
5
11
 You’re About to Climb Collingsworth Family
5
8
7
18
 Mysterious Ways Jason Crabb
7
9
16
3
 Doin’ What’s Right 11th Hour
9
10
11
10
 He Sees What We Don’t Bowling Sisters
4
11
13
10
 Tangled In the Middle Old Paths
11
12
19
3
 Hallelujah Band Gaither Vocal Band
12
13
22
4
 Moses & Elijah Perrys
13
14
12
14
 This Thing Called Grace Talleys
12
15
17
5
 The Coming of the Lord Mylon Hayes Family
15
16
14
17
 Worship You Again Taylors
6
17
23
8
 Somewhere I’m Going HIGHROAD
17
18
8
26
 It Still Takes the Blood Freemans
1
19
20
14
 Prayer Is All I Need Wilburn & Wilburn
16
20
33
2
 Our Song Will Be Jesus Lauren Talley
20
21
27
10
 The Last Big Thing Kingdom Heirs
21
22
29
9
 A Day Will Come Sisters
22
23
24
15
 Faith In a Great God Carolina Boys
11
24
21
31
 God of the Storms Tribute
1(2)
25
*
1
 Sing It Again Jeff & Sheri Easter
25
26
15
9
 God’s Got a Better Plan Canton Junction
11
27
32
2
 You Can’t Make Old Friends Nelons (with Karen Peck)
27
28
*
1
 A Little More Like You Ivan Parker
28
29
40
2
 I Tell Them Jesus Hyssongs
29
30
36
2
 Let the Church Rise LeFevre Quartet
30
31
26
7
 All My Reasons Are You Cana’s Voice
26
32
 34
4
 The Other Room Mark Bishop
32
33
 25
5
 I Prayed Through It Susan Whisnant
25
34
*
1
 I Trust the Cross Legacy Five
34
35
31
2
 He Can Take It Brian Free & Assurance
31
36
*
1
 When God Speaks Misty Freeman
36
37
39
5
 Keep On Rochesters
37
38
37
2
 I Don’t Know Why He Did It Doug Anderson
37
39
*
1
 Gonna Shout All Over Heaven Second Half Quartet
39
40
*
1
 I’ll Ride This Ship to Shore Old Time Preachers Quartet
40
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

