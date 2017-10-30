Monday – October 30, 2017

Karen Peck & New River hold on to the #1 spot for an eighth consecutive week with the hit song “Hope For All Nations.” Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Love Is the Golden Rule” for a fifth week in a row. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Michael Combs, Ivan Parker, Karen Peck & New River, and Gold City! Vote for your favorites this week!
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
1
|
21
|Hope For All Nations
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(8)
|
2
|
3
|
9
|I Will Stand
|Gold City
|
2
|
3
|
2
|
18
|Give Me Jesus
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
2
|
4
|
9
|
12
|Love Is the Golden Rule
|Michael English
|
4
|
5
|
6
|
9
|Hear the Word of the Lord
|Kingsmen
|
5
|
6
|
4
|
21
|Still
|Greater Vision
|
3
|
7
|
5
|
11
|You’re About to Climb
|Collingsworth Family
|
5
|
8
|
7
|
18
|Mysterious Ways
|Jason Crabb
|
7
|
9
|
16
|
3
|Doin’ What’s Right
|11th Hour
|
9
|
10
|
11
|
10
|He Sees What We Don’t
|Bowling Sisters
|
4
|
11
|
13
|
10
|Tangled In the Middle
|Old Paths
|
11
|
12
|
19
|
3
|Hallelujah Band
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
12
|
13
|
22
|
4
|Moses & Elijah
|Perrys
|
13
|
14
|
12
|
14
|This Thing Called Grace
|Talleys
|
12
|
15
|
17
|
5
|The Coming of the Lord
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
15
|
16
|
14
|
17
|Worship You Again
|Taylors
|
6
|
17
|
23
|
8
|Somewhere I’m Going
|HIGHROAD
|
17
|
18
|
8
|
26
|It Still Takes the Blood
|Freemans
|
1
|
19
|
20
|
14
|Prayer Is All I Need
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
16
|
20
|
33
|
2
|Our Song Will Be Jesus
|Lauren Talley
|
20
|
21
|
27
|
10
|The Last Big Thing
|Kingdom Heirs
|
21
|
22
|
29
|
9
|A Day Will Come
|Sisters
|
22
|
23
|
24
|
15
|Faith In a Great God
|Carolina Boys
|
11
|
24
|
21
|
31
|God of the Storms
|Tribute
|
1(2)
|
25
|
*
|
1
|Sing It Again
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
25
|
26
|
15
|
9
|God’s Got a Better Plan
|Canton Junction
|
11
|
27
|
32
|
2
|You Can’t Make Old Friends
|Nelons (with Karen Peck)
|
27
|
28
|
*
|
1
|A Little More Like You
|Ivan Parker
|
28
|
29
|
40
|
2
|I Tell Them Jesus
|Hyssongs
|
29
|
30
|
36
|
2
|Let the Church Rise
|LeFevre Quartet
|
30
|
31
|
26
|
7
|All My Reasons Are You
|Cana’s Voice
|
26
|
32
|34
|
4
|The Other Room
|Mark Bishop
|
32
|
33
|25
|
5
|I Prayed Through It
|Susan Whisnant
|
25
|
34
|
*
|
1
|I Trust the Cross
|Legacy Five
|
34
|
35
|
31
|
2
|He Can Take It
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
31
|
36
|
*
|
1
|When God Speaks
|Misty Freeman
|
36
|
37
|
39
|
5
|Keep On
|Rochesters
|
37
|
38
|
37
|
2
|I Don’t Know Why He Did It
|Doug Anderson
|
37
|
39
|
*
|
1
|Gonna Shout All Over Heaven
|Second Half Quartet
|
39
|
40
|
*
|
1
|I’ll Ride This Ship to Shore
|Old Time Preachers Quartet
|
40
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
