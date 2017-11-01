A Lifted Hand and Lifted Heart – Bryan Hutson

Recently, Yvonne and I performed at our first County Fair as “Rescue Me Ministries.”

As I have said before, “I have sung at a zillion fairs, but it was Yvonne’s first!”

I’ve learned that when singing at a Fair, the actual audience that will sit and listen is usually small, but powerful. There are many folks that will listen from a distance or listen to a few songs then move on.

We had been singing for an hour and took a 15 minute break. As we returned to the microphones, I noticed 3 people had moved closer. One of the 3 was an elderly lady with what appeared to be a paralyzing disability.

Our second song; “Wonderful, Merciful Savior” is a song of praise. During the song, I could see this lady lifting her crippled arm in praise to God. Her eyes were closed and I could see that she was praising God.

That gesture, of her lifting her hand, lifted my heart. It also convicted my heart.

As I sang the words, “You are the one that we praise, You are the one we adore..” I thought how easy it is for me to NOT praise God when things don’t go my way. I am quick to question God’s love and His goodness. I want to make life about ME.

Lord, forgive me.

God has proven Himself in my life. I know He is faithful and He is good. He has never turned His back on me. Ever. He has never forsaken me nor stopped loving me. There should NEVER be a time that I don’t give Him the praise and honor that is due Him. It’s not about what He does for me, but praising Him for who He is.

We should praise Him regardless of our circumstances or situations.

When we are disappointed.

When we are discouraged.

When we are sick.

When we don’t understand His plan.

“ I will extol the LORD at all times; His praise will always be on my lips. 2 I will glory in the LORD; let the afflicted hear and rejoice. 3 Glorify the LORD with me; let us exalt His name together. 4 I sought the LORD, and he answered me; He delivered me from all my fears.” Psalm 34:1-4

Maybe, you should take a moment and lift your heart to Him… Prayer starter: “Father, forgive me for my self centeredness. You are worthy of my praise. You are faithful and good. You are my Lord and my everything. In Jesus name. Amen.”

