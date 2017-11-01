Jonathan Wilburn to Join Gold City on Alaska Cruise

GADSDEN, Alab. – (November 1, 2017) – GMA Hall of Fame Inductee and multi-award winning vocalist Jonathan Wilburn is excited to announce his inclusion on the upcoming Gold City Alaska Cruise, August 5 – 12, 2018.

Jonathan will be joining Gold City and additional special guests Tim Riley and Jay Parrack on this week-long cruise headed to beautiful Alaska. The artists and fans will be sailing on Princess Cruise Line’s Emerald Princes through the untouched natural beauty of Alaska. The cruise departs Seattle, Washington and makes calls on the Alaskan posts of Ketchikan, Juneau, andSkagway in Alaska, as well as Victoria, British Columbia in Canada.

Jonathan said, “I am so excited to announce a trip of a lifetime. We are going to Alaska! Templeton Tours is the leader in Christian Travel. I have traveled with them on over 30 cruises in my singing career. I’ve never been disappointed with their level of expert travel assistance and professional approach to every detail. This cruise is an inside passage cruise where we will see some of the most beautiful creations on God’s green earth. The food, the singing and the fellowship is unmatched. I hope you will join us on this most memorable cruise to Alaska. I believe it was an artist by the name of Johnny Horton who sang the hit song ‘North To Alaska.’ Well, lets all get on board and head North To Alaska for the first annual Gold City and Friends Alaska Cruise.”

In addition to the beautiful scenery, Jonathan will minister in song with Gold City, Riley and Parrack. Cruisers will also enjoy inspired preaching on the trip as well.

Call and reserve your cabin. Space is limited. On board credit and tips/taxes will be waived if you sign up before November 15, 2017. Call Templeton Tours today at (800) 334-2630 to reserve your spot and make sure to tell them that Jonathan Wilburn is your cruise sponsor.

