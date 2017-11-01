REVIEW: Booth Brothers – Between Here & Heaven

Producer: Jason Webb

Record Label: Gaither Music Group

As the reigning Artist of the Year, the Booth Brothers capture everyone’s attention with each new release – whether an CD or DVD. Ronnie & Michael Booth, along with Paul Lancaster, join forces to create the award-winning project Between Here and Heaven. While the Booth Brothers are mainstays in Southern Gospel, they have shaken industry norms and included a variety of styles through the years. With quite an eclectic taste of music, the Booth Brothers create more of a listening experience. Let’s take a moment and see what their latest effort has to offer.

When I interviewed Ronnie Booth earlier this year, he mentioned that their goal as a defining feature is their harmony. Creating a smooth, yet powerful blend is quite a task. However, the Booth Brothers prove their harmony is still close and intricate with tunes like “He Heals” and “It Is No Secret.” As a message of hope & healing, “He Heals” stands as an excellent reminder of great spiritual truth, but also as an excellent performance from Michael Booth. In addition to these two cuts, Paul Lancaster is featured on the must-listen, “A Moment of Grace.”

As I stated earlier, the Booth Brothers are known for their diverse song choices. For instance, this project includes tunes written by Southern Gospel songwriters Joseph Habedank, Mosie Lister, and others. This also includes a remake of a hit by CCM singer/writer, Steven Curtis Chapman, “Facts Are Facts.” Already a popular concert tune, the Booth Brothers interpret the song with great energy. Also, “Come and See the Man” gives the listener another treatment of the Booth Brothers’ energy and enthusiastic delivery.

Already a fan-favorite, Between Here and Heaven gives the listener a strong example of the heart of the Booth Brothers – the Gospel message with an appropriate balance of entertainment and ministry. With this project, the guys take the listener on a journey of reinforcing the faith, reinventing their style, and revisiting the foundation of their success. Once again, the Booth Brothers show how to create a project and pace the album with just the right amount of energy to give an effective experience.

Track Listing:

(stars denote favorites)

That Says It All**

Between Here and Heaven

Stop the Storm**

Come and See the Man**

He Heals**

A Moment of Grace**

Grace Divine**

Facts Are Facts**

It Is No Secret

Until the Time Comes to Leave

