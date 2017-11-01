REVIEW: Three Bridges – Hymns & Classics: Renewed

Producer: Rick Sandidge

Record Label: Mansion Entertainment

Website: www.threebridgesgospel.com

Three Bridges continues to take listeners by surprise in a great way. Their music has been a staple in Gospel Music, and this next release is no exception. The guys have put together a collection of 12 songs that you are probably familiar with. Passed down from generation to generation, these melodic truths will never expire. Let’s dive right in!

The album begins with a rocking and quite impressive arrangement of “There Is Power In The Blood.” Guitar licks summon the listener to rest in the crimson flow that still invites sinner’s to find grace at Calvary. The next song is the old favorite, “The Old Rugged Cross.” The simplistic yet intricate arrangement delivers the message of redemption found in Jesus’s sacrifice.

“Love Lifted Me” is one of the most compelling features on the project. A smooth orchestra really fits well on this particular arrangement. The guys pulled this song off unlike many groups would. The conviction in their voice is dominant throughout the first note to the fade out. Great job! Another mention worthy cut is “The Love Of God.” Ask anybody who is familiar with Gospel lyrics and they will probably tell you this is one of the greatest lyrics ever penned. It is a great orchestral arrangement of the biblical truth.

“Waiting On Jesus” is another different arrangement that works very well. The swing jazz instrumentation is very impressive. Following is “He’s Everything To Me.” This mo-town feature is another mind-blowing cut. Once again, you have no doubt Three Bridges believes what they’re singing.

“Rise Again” will give the listener chills. Written from the perspective of Jesus’s eternal triumphant victory, this song brings you back to a blood-stained tree and a barren tomb. The remainder of the project is packed with the message of the Gospel in a musical way that is beyond enjoyable and unique. Great job, fellas!

Track Listing:

There Is Power In The Blood

The Old Rugged Cross

Love Lifted Me

The Love of God

Waitin’ On Jesus

He’s Everything To Me

Rise Again

I Go To The Rock

Satisfied

The Holy Heart

The Old Gospel Ship

Dear Captain

READER RATING:

[Total: 0 Average: 0/5]