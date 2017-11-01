Thankfulness – Karen Harding

This month I am reminded of being grateful. Grateful for so many blessings, so much favor, just everything in my life !

I always attempt to have a spirit of Thankfulness.

The Bible says to “Give thanks in ALL things”

“In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.”

‭‭1 Thessalonians‬ ‭5:18‬ ‭KJV‬‬

We may not understand or know why something is happening…but we should still Give thanks!

It is contagious!

Here is something that works for me. It helps me get in “thanks” mode. I get a tablet and begin to write down EVERYTHING I am thankful for. Every thing. Big or little…Everything! Then I read over it and realize how blessed I really am! I am alive. I have health. I have a fantastic Family! I have awesome friends. I attend a great church! I have a car (and it has gas in it) I am saved! I have clothes to wear. You should try it! It works! You will feel better instantly!

You will realize, as I do, that we are super blessed. We have God’s goodness and favor in our lives.

So, this Thanksgiving, wherever you are, whoever you are with, just be grateful. Keep that spirit of Thankfulness alive in your heart, not just at Thanksgiving, but all year long. We are SO blessed! Can somebody say “Amen?” Blessings!