AGM Writer Bill Loyd Still In Need Of Prayer

Please remember staff writer Bill Lloyd in your prayers as he is still battling a rough disease. Seems he goes from one complication to another. We have seen miracles happen when the people from this site start praying, so please agree together for a miraculous touch from the Lord for Bill.
This matter is especially close to the AGM family as Bill the brother of Janice Crow who also writes for this site, as well as he is cousin to AGM President, Deon Unthank.
Again, please join us in prayer by lifting Bill Lloyd’s name to the Lord when you pray.
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.
The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.
On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.
