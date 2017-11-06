AGM Writer Bill Loyd Still In Need Of Prayer

Please remember staff writer Bill Lloyd in your prayers as he is still battling a rough disease. Seems he goes from one complication to another. We have seen miracles happen when the people from this site start praying, so please agree together for a miraculous touch from the Lord for Bill.

This matter is especially close to the AGM family as Bill the brother of Janice Crow who also writes for this site, as well as he is cousin to AGM President, Deon Unthank.

Again, please join us in prayer by lifting Bill Lloyd’s name to the Lord when you pray.