Jeff Stice – In Conversation

November 6, 2017 Deon Unthank Features 0

Deon sits down with Jeff Stice and talks about his recent release for Daywind Instrumental and all his exciting ministry opportunities!

Jeff Stice – In Conversation from Absolutely Gospel on Vimeo.

Deon Unthank
Deon Unthank, along with his deceased wife Susan, founded AbsolutelyGospel.com in 1995. Deon oversees all business aspects of the site and contributes monthly with video Editorials and interviews. He currently resides in Murfreesboro, TN.

