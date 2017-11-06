New Legacy Project I’ll Stand Tour Coming To Texas, Arizona, and California

Ad
Nashville, Tenn. – (November 6, 2017) – The New Legacy Project, direct from Nashville, continues traveling the United States bringing their I’ll Stand tour to cities in Texas, Arizona, and California . These performances are part of their I’ll Stand 2017-2018 Tour. Admission is free to these community-wide, non-denominational events, and a free-will offering will be received for the group.

Formerly known as the Blackwood Legacy Quartet, this powerful group blends the best of traditional Southern Gospel with today’s progressive Southern and Country Gospel for a unique mix that pleases audiences of all ages. Group owner and bass singer, Rick Price, was originally a protégée of the late Cecil Blackwood of Blackwood Brothers fame, and began his 40-year career singing with the Blackwood Brothers in 1977. Price was honored with induction into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame with the legendary group in 1998.

The I’ll Stand tour became a reality to support New Legacy Project’s mission to bring attention to our U.S. Veterans and their families who are not being recognized for the sacrifice they’ve made on our behalf, and who are struggling through illnesses and mental health issues as a result of their service. The group’s single, “I’ll Stand,” is being played across the country and a copy is being placed in the hands of our veterans, along with a letter of thanks, a bible, and other valuable resource information. New Legacy Project is working with the churches to deliver these thank you packages into Veterans Hospitals across the country.

Performing since 2001, New Legacy Project continues the grand tradition of gospel music, performing nearly 200 dates annually nationwide. Their newest single, “God of the Empty Grave,” is currently charting on Christian radio.

