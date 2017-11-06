The Williamsons Win 2017 Diamond Award

Weleetka, Oklahoma – (November 6, 2017) – The award winning mixed Gospel quartet, The Williamsons, is at it again. Known for their close harmonies, their chart busting songs, and their exciting stage performance, the group was recognized for their talents at this years SGN Scoops Diamond Awards.

Happening on October 31, 2017, the Diamond Awards are held in Pigeon Forge, TN as a yearly event. The Williamsons have been a vital part of this event for years and on Tuesday evening won the award for Best Mixed Group of the Year. In addition, Sadie Williamson, daughter of Donnie and Lisa served a special place in the evening as she was the Official “Trophy Girl”.

If you would like to interview the Williamsons contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com .

To connect with the Williamsons just follow them on social media or their Website:

To book the Williamsons contact scheduling@thedominionagency. com.