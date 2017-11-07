Jonathan Wilburn’s Tell Me the Story Releases November 10th On Daywind Records

GADSDEN, Alab. – (November 7, 2017) – Gospel Music Hall of Fame inductee and multi-award winning soloist Jonathan Wilburn is proud to announce the release of his much anticipated solo recording. Entitled Tell Me the Story, the new album is Jonathan’s first foray into ministry as a soloist. The recording features a mix of hymns, patriotic, and original material sure to be a hit among fans of his unique blend of traditional and country based Southern Gospel music. Tell Me the Story was produced by award-winning producer Scott Godsey and will release on Daywind Records this Friday, November 10, 2017.

Tell Me the Story features Jonathan’s trademark soulful voice on traditional hymns like “Tell Me the Story,” “Peace In the Valley,” and “Rock of Ages.” Jonathan’s love for God and country is apparent on cuts like “Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “God Bless the USA.” The album features brand new music as well, most notably the crowd favorite “Calvary’s Cross.”

Jonathan commented, “This album is my first solo project on the Daywind label, produced by Scott Godsey. It’s a combo of some of my favorites, along with some new music. God has blessed this process from day one. I have felt the Holy Spirit working in the lyrics and music very powerfully. One of my favorites songs on this album is Calvary’s Cross. Part of the lyric says “My Only Hope My Only Claim is Calvary’s Cross” It is definitely my only claim!”

Tell Me the Story is already generating positive reviews. AbsolutelyGospel.com’s 4 star review stated: “Jonathan is a spirit-filled singer with great energy. This mixture of great songs makes this an easy listening project and definitely one for your gospel collection.”

Tell Me the Story Track Listing:

Tell Me the Story

Heaven Medley (In the Sweet By & By/When the Roll Is Called Up Yonder/When We All Get to Heaven)

Battle Hymn of the Republic

God Bless the USA

Peace In the Valley

Rock of Ages

Some Things Never Change

I’ll Fly Away

Calvary’s Cross

Jesus Paid It All

If you would like to interview Jonathan Wilburn contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com.

To purchase Jonathan’s music click any of these icons or go to : https://jonathanwilburn.com/.

To connect with Jonathan Wilburn just follow him on social media or his Website:

To book Jonathan Wilburn contact Beckie Simmons at the Beckie Simmons Agency at beckie@bsaworld.com or call 615-595-7500.