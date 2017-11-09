Ad
Award Winning 11th Hour Returns With Silence The Stones On Sonlite Records

November 9, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music News & Scoops 0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – (November 9, 2017) – Award-winning progressive trio 11th HOUR is excited to announce the release of their latest Sonlite Records project. Entitled Silence the Stones, this new release is adding new rooms to the house they have built on a foundation of critically acclaimed Gospel Music. After four consecutive #1 radio hits from the group’s last two releases on Sonlite Records, 11th Hour continues to offer their deep-south style with a flare of today’s contemporary Gospel music.

Produced by multi-award winning producer Jeff Collins, Silence the Stones releases nationwide and on digital outlets on Friday, November 10, 2017.

Amber Eppinette stated, “This CD is unlike any other that we’ve done before. A new sound for a new season but the same gospel message. We hope you are revived, blessed and encouraged to praise after hearing this new album.”

The energetic and highly gifted group, consisting of founding member and lead vocalist Amber Eppinette, tenor Grant Gibson and alto Jaquita Lindsey, has blended a variety of their musical influences and styles they grew up with and love. The result, Silence the Stones, is an exciting playlist of outstanding music. The electrifying threesome has stirred a genuine and fresh excitement among all Gospel music lovers. This recording continues 11th Hour’s reign as one of the most cutting edge groups on the Southern Gospel scene today, taking their eclectic sound to another level.

Greg Bentley, A&R Director for Sonlite Records adds: “This new album will open even more doors for 11th Hour. Already on a musical roll with four #1 songs to their credit, “Silence The Stones” will add to that list. This album truly has something for everyone. From the heartfelt songs, “I Want You Beside Me” and “Let Grace In”, to the bluesy feel of “Power In Prayer” and “Doin’ What’s Right”. This album captures the best of Gospel Music”!

Silence the Stones features writing from some of the industry’s biggest heavy-weight songsmiths including Lee Black, Phil Cross, Kenna West, Jason Cox, Daryl Williams, Don Poythress, and more. Founding member Amber Eppinette contributed to four of the album’s 10 stunning tracks, while Jaquita Lindsey’s stirring contribution closes the album perfectly.

The project’s debut single “Doin’ What’s Right” has been soaring up the Southern Gospel charts and is impacting radio now.

The phrase Silence The Stones is from Luke 19.40 where Jesus, speaking to His crowd, says to the Pharisees “If they keep quiet, the stones will cry out.” With the strength of this playlist and the atomic power of their vocals, 11th Hour turns the phrase Silence The Stones into a modern-day trope — #SilenceTheStones

Track Listing:

Doin’ What’s Right

God Deliver Me

I’d Like To Meet The Preacher

I Want To Praise Him

Hallelujah

I’ll Be The First One

Silence The Stones

Power In Prayer

I Want You Beside Me

Let Grace In

To purchase 11th HOURS music click any of these icons or go to :

http://11thhourgg.com/store/

To connect with 11th HOUR just follow them on social media or their Website:

If you would like to interview 11th Hour contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com

To book 11th Hour for you church, concert, or event contact Beckie Simmons through the Beckie Simmons Agency at beckie@bsaworld.com or call 615-595-7500.

 

Absolutely Gospel Music
