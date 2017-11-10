Kenna West, High Road, The Talleys, Tribute Quartet, Jeff Stice performing Dec. 5 in “Bells, Boots, and BBQ” At The Veranda Benefit

Gallatin, Tenn. – November 10, 2017 – Dove Award winning songwriter Kenna West and rising bluegrass group High Road are set join to the Talleys, Tribute Quartet, pianists Jeff Stice and Sandra Payton as well as other gospel artists to start the holiday season with “Bells, Boots, and BBQ,” a dinner and music event benefiting The Veranda.

The event will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at The Depot Square in Gallatin, Tenn. A silent auction begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and concert at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $40 per person, and tables of eight are available for $300. Seating is limited to 300, and reservations are requested before November 24.

Proceeds from the dinner and music event benefit The Veranda, the flagship program of Veranda Ministries. An outreach supported by Impact Fellowship Church in Gallatin, The Veranda is a respite activity program that helps meet the needs of senior adults and their families who are affected by Alzheimer’s Disease, dementia and other issues of the aging process. Activities are provided a few hours a day, three days a week at the church to allow families much-needed respite time to take care of other family needs.

Hosts for the evening are gospel songwriter Kirk Talley and Josh Singletary of Tribute Quartet. The evening’s line-up includes Tribute Quartet, The Talleys, Jeff Stice, High Road, Allegiance, pianist Sandra Payton, songwriter Kenna West, Anthony Facello, Dusty Wells, Katie Musson, and Mary Anne Oglesby-Sutherly. Guests can expect an interactive evening with the opportunity to sing with the artists, as well as enjoy an exciting “Piano Roundup” segment featuring pianists Sandra Payton, Josh Singletary and Jeff Stice. Another highlight of the evening will be The Talleys’ performance of their Dove Award winning song, “Hidden Heroes,” which pays tribute to those who care for the needs of others.

“‘Hidden Heroes’ is a fitting connection, especially during the holiday season, to honor those who are giving an ultimate gift themselves by serving others,” said Debra Talley, who also serves as a member of the Veranda Board of Directors. “We are looking forward to this joyous night of celebrating the holidays while also helping generate awareness for The Veranda and its service to the community.”

This is the sixth year Tribute Quartet has participated in this event for The Veranda. Gary Casto, the quartet’s manager, also serves as a member of The Veranda’s Board of Directors.

“The Veranda is a special place to us, and the guys and I are thrilled to be a part of such a wonderful ministry,” Casto said. “We’ve had such a great time at the previous benefits, and we are excited about sharing music from our Christmas project with everyone.”

Stice returns for his third year as part of the line-up of performers. The award-winning pianist is excited about participating again this year.

“Being a part of this event has been of the most meaningful Christmas gifts I’ve ever received,” Stice said. “When I first learned of The Veranda, I thought it to be an amazing outreach to Alzheimer’s families. I am truly honored and humbled to be sharing my music again this year on this very special evening. I’d love to see you there!”

“This will be a wonderful evening of festive music to celebrate the start of the Christmas season.” Mary Anne Oglesby-Sutherly, director of Veranda Ministries, said. “I’m happy to debut our ‘Veranda Choir.’ Some of our Veranda clients have been practicing and will join the artists for a few special Christmas songs.”

“Memory Trees,” a popular collection of auction items, are back. Individual trees will be decorated in themes. Some of the trees will honor families and loved ones who have been affected by dementia. Oglesby-Sutherly also will be available to sign her recently released book “Remember for Me: Life Lessons from Those Living with Dementia.” The book shares heartwarming stories about living with dementia. She introduces readers to some members of The Veranda family and shares many lessons from her long career of serving the senior adult population.

“It will be a great night for families, young and old alike, to get together and usher in the holiday season and celebrate Christ, the true reason for the season,” Oglesby-Sutherly said. “Since our event has sold out the last few years, I encourage people to make their reservations soon. I have no doubt it will be an entertaining night with Kirk Talley and Josh Singletary as our emcees.”

For more information about the event or to make reservations, contact The Veranda staff at 615-838-1207 or 615-337- 3674. Reservations may also be made online at www.verandaministries.org. Information about the slate of artists is available at www.verandaministries.org/ artists