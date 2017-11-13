Lindsey Graham Announces Release Of Believe On iTunes And Amazon Music

ESTERO, Fla. – (November 13, 2017) – Gospel music soloist and instrumentalist Lindsey Graham is proud to announce the digital release of her new recording. Entitled Believe, the new project is now available at all live events as well as digital distribution networks like iTunes and Amazon music.

Lindsey stated, “I am beyond excited for Believe to finally be released! I personally purchase most of my music via iTunes so I’m grateful for these digital download sites making my music available to you. We love to hear from you, so purchase your digital download and join the conversation! #believeCD”

Believe is a collection of Gospel-centric songs that shows off Lindsey’s impressive classically trained vocals and striking vocal range. Believe continues to see Graham stretch her musical wings and embrace the sounds the church has come to love for many years.

Believe was produced by multi-talented producer/arranger/ instrumentalist Jason Webb. The recording features a mix of songs written by the industry’s most sought-after writers like Rebecca J. Peck, Kenna West, Jason Cox, Sue C. Smith, Jeff Bumgardner, Lee Black, Phil Barfoot, and others in addition to Graham.

The debut single from the recording, “But God,” impacts Southern Gospel radio next and is being promoted to radio by United Independent Artists.

Please use the hashtag #believeCD when sharing about Lindsey’s album.

If you would like to interview Lindsey Graham contact AG Publicity at info@agpublicity.com

To purchase Lindsey Graham’s music go to her website or these links:

To connect with Lindsey Graham just follow her on social media or her Website:

To book Lindsey for your church, concert or event contact Dominion Agency

828- 454-5900.