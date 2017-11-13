Master’s Voice – Walk Worthy

Staff writer Carol Lawson had the privilege to catch up with Master’s Voice a few weeks ago at the National Quartet Convention in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee to see what is happening with their group. Thanks to Ricky and the guys for taking time out of their busy schedule to spend a few moments with Carol for this interview.

Carol Lawson: Tell me a little background on the group.

Ricky Capps: Master’s Voice started in 1995, and we are committed to bringing an evangelistic approach to singing and preaching the life-changing Gospel of Jesus Christ. We are devoted to music excellence and delivery of the “music with a message.”

CL: Who are the current members of the group?

RC: Myself, Ricky Capps, founder & owner of the group as well as the tenor singer. Our lead singer is T. J. Evans; Stan Watson sings baritone and Jerry Pilgrim sings bass. Our piano & guitarist is Theron Perry, and our most important member of the group is our sound tech, Chuck Howe.

CL: Where is the group based out of?

RC: We are based out of Bristow, Oklahoma.

CL: Where have your travels taken you?

RC: We travel and sing over many states and have even had the opportunity to travel overseas spreading the Gospel. We travel and sing wherever God opens the doors for us; it may be revivals, conferences, church services or arenas. We welcome all opportunities to share the Good News of Jesus with people and love to see the lost accept Christ as their Savior. We are looking forward to what God has in store for us the rest of this year and in 2018.

CL: What are some of the exciting events you participated in so far this year?

RC: We were part of the True Hope Summit in Minnessota, in June we were part of the Memphis Quartet Show in Memphis, Tennessee and we did a 5-week Canadian/West Coast tour where we sang every day.

CL: What about a new project?

RC: Our latest project is entitled Walk Worthy and is on Sonlite Records label, a division of Crossroads. We are extremely pleased with it and our latest radio single is track #11 “Where My Savior Is.” This song is currently on the Singing News chart at #63. Other favorites on this project include track #3 “Love Goes A Mighty Long Way,” and this is a fun song that was written by Joseph Habedank. Track #4 “One Day Longer” tells the story about a husband watching his wife die and asking to live one day longer than her as he is holding her hand. A total of 12 tracks make up this project and it is definitely one many will enjoy, so get your copy today!

CL: What is something fun that the group does to pass time on the road?

RC: [As they all laugh, they all whip out their phones and start showing me Master’s Voice Facebook page.]

We have fun with ScareCam, these are fun videos where we scare each other when least expecting it.

[They had me laughing watching these. You definitely need to go out to their FaceBook page and watch these videos. They have a lot of fun doing this.]

CL: How do people keep up with you and where you are going to be?

RC: Social media is the best way. We have a Facebook page that you need to check out at Masters Voice Quartet, we are on Twitter at @Mastersvoiceok and of course our website has lots of good information at www.mastersvoice.com. Here you can check out our bios, our store where you can purchase our products, our tour schedule and our contact information. We would love for you to come out and see us in concert when we are in your area. We love to meet people and hear from you, so check in with us in person or via social media.

CL: Guys, this has been fun and I know you need to run along so thanks so much for taking time to do this interview and I look forward to seeing you somewhere down the road. God Bless!