Monday – November 13, 2017

November 13, 2017 Absolutely Gospel Music Weekly Chart 0

Gold City takes over the #1 spot this week with their hit single “I Will Stand.”  Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Love Is the Golden Rule” for a seventh week in a row. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Ivan Parker, Gold CityThe Wisecarvers, and Michael Combs! Vote for your favorites this week!

Top 40 Weekly Chart

TW
LW
#WK
TITLE
ARTIST
PEAK
1
2
10
 I Will Stand Gold City
1
2
1
23
 Hope For All Nations Karen Peck & New River
1(9)
3
3
20
 Give Me Jesus Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
2
4
4
11
 Hear the Word of the Lord Kingsmen
4
5
5
20
 Mysterious Ways Jason Crabb
5
6
7
8
 Moses & Elijah Perrys
6
7
11
13
 You’re About to Climb Collingsworth Family
5
8
6
23
 Still Greater Vision
3
9
13
16
 This Thing Called Grace Talleys
9
10
8
14
 Love Is the Golden Rule Michael English
4
11
16
7
 The Coming of the Lord Mylon Hayes Family
11
12
10
12
 The Last Big Thing Kingdom Heirs
10
13
12
5
 Doin’ What’s Right 11th Hour
9
14
14
12
 Tangled In the Middle Old Paths
11
15
9
12
 He Sees What We Don’t Bowling Sisters
4
16
15
10
 Somewhere I’m Going HIGHROAD
15
17
18
16
 Prayer Is All I Need Wilburn & Wilburn
16
18
17
5
 Hallelujah Band Gaither Vocal Band
17
19
25
11
 God’s Got a Better Plan Canton Junction
11
20
29
4
 I Tell Them Jesus Hyssongs
20
21
21
4
 You Can’t Make Old Friends Nelons (with Karen Peck)
21
22
23
3
 A Little More Like You Ivan Parker
22
23
32
4
 I Don’t Know How He Did It Doug Anderson
23
24
20
4
 Our Song Will Be Jesus Lauren Talley
20
25
24
7
 I Prayed Through It Susan Whisnant
24
26
22
6
 The Other Room Mark Bishop
22
27
19
19
 Worship You Again Taylors
6
28
26
28
 It Still Takes the Blood Freemans
1
29
37
2
 Just When You Thought Joseph Habedank
29
30
30
11
 A Day Will Come Sisters
22
31
35
2
 If That’s What It Takes Isaacs
31
32
 33
3
 Gonna Shout All Over Heaven Second Half Quartet
32
33
 34
17
 Faith In a Great God Carolina Boys
11
34
28
9
 All My Reasons Are You Cana’s Voice
26
35
38
2
 Since I Laid My Burdens Down Steve Ladd
35
36
39
2
 Song of Moses Hoppers
36
37
*
1
 Thankful, So Thankful Triumphant
37
38
27
3
 Sing It Again Jeff & Sheri Easter
27
39
*
1
 He Can Take It Brian Free & Assurance
39
40
*
1
 Somebody Pray Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call
40
TW – This
week on the chart
LW – Last
week on the chart
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
#1 For
the Week
Indicates 1st Week on chart
Greatest Gain on Chart
On
chart the longest
Highest on chart after dropping off
Absolutely Gospel Music
Formed over 19 years ago by Deon & Susan Unthank originally as SoGospelNews.com, the site was birthed from an email discussion group by the same name. The SoGospelNews email discussion list was created by the Unthanks after the Singing News shut down its extremely popular discussion list. SoGospelNews started as a simple webpage listing artists, fans, individuals, etc. that were avid supporters of the newly formed SoGospelNews talk list. The site eventually took on printing news for Southern Gospel artists, and eventually took on reviewing the latest recordings from both signed and independent artists within the small genre. SoGospelNews became the most viewed Southern Gospel website on the Internet with over 4,000,000 hits per month.

The Unthank family are now involved in the site, as well as the addition of over two dozen staff writers. The website is based out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In April 2010, SoGospelNews changed its name to AbsolutelyGospel.com. The name change allows them to cover news items of not only Southern Gospel, but also Country Gospel, Inspirational, and Black Gospel.

On January 5, 2011, Susan Unthank passed away, leaving the website in control of Deon, their son, Chris, and their daughter Amy.

