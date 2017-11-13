Monday – November 13, 2017

Gold City takes over the #1 spot this week with their hit single “I Will Stand.” Fan favorite this week also belonged to Michael English‘s “Love Is the Golden Rule” for a seventh week in a row. Other favorites among the fans included the latest singles from Ivan Parker, Gold City, The Wisecarvers, and Michael Combs! Vote for your favorites this week!
Vote on the Chart Here
Top 40 Weekly Chart
|
TW
|
LW
|
#WK
|
TITLE
|
ARTIST
|
PEAK
|
1
|
2
|
10
|I Will Stand
|Gold City
|
1
|
2
|
1
|
23
|Hope For All Nations
|Karen Peck & New River
|
1(9)
|
3
|
3
|
20
|Give Me Jesus
|Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
|
2
|
4
|
4
|
11
|Hear the Word of the Lord
|Kingsmen
|
4
|
5
|
5
|
20
|Mysterious Ways
|Jason Crabb
|
5
|
6
|
7
|
8
|Moses & Elijah
|Perrys
|
6
|
7
|
11
|
13
|You’re About to Climb
|Collingsworth Family
|
5
|
8
|
6
|
23
|Still
|Greater Vision
|
3
|
9
|
13
|
16
|This Thing Called Grace
|Talleys
|
9
|
10
|
8
|
14
|Love Is the Golden Rule
|Michael English
|
4
|
11
|
16
|
7
|The Coming of the Lord
|Mylon Hayes Family
|
11
|
12
|
10
|
12
|The Last Big Thing
|Kingdom Heirs
|
10
|
13
|
12
|
5
|Doin’ What’s Right
|11th Hour
|
9
|
14
|
14
|
12
|Tangled In the Middle
|Old Paths
|
11
|
15
|
9
|
12
|He Sees What We Don’t
|Bowling Sisters
|
4
|
16
|
15
|
10
|Somewhere I’m Going
|HIGHROAD
|
15
|
17
|
18
|
16
|Prayer Is All I Need
|Wilburn & Wilburn
|
16
|
18
|
17
|
5
|Hallelujah Band
|Gaither Vocal Band
|
17
|
19
|
25
|
11
|God’s Got a Better Plan
|Canton Junction
|
11
|
20
|
29
|
4
|I Tell Them Jesus
|Hyssongs
|
20
|
21
|
21
|
4
|You Can’t Make Old Friends
|Nelons (with Karen Peck)
|
21
|
22
|
23
|
3
|A Little More Like You
|Ivan Parker
|
22
|
23
|
32
|
4
|I Don’t Know How He Did It
|Doug Anderson
|
23
|
24
|
20
|
4
|Our Song Will Be Jesus
|Lauren Talley
|
20
|
25
|
24
|
7
|I Prayed Through It
|Susan Whisnant
|
24
|
26
|
22
|
6
|The Other Room
|Mark Bishop
|
22
|
27
|
19
|
19
|Worship You Again
|Taylors
|
6
|
28
|
26
|
28
|It Still Takes the Blood
|Freemans
|
1
|
29
|
37
|
2
|Just When You Thought
|Joseph Habedank
|
29
|
30
|
30
|
11
|A Day Will Come
|Sisters
|
22
|
31
|
35
|
2
|If That’s What It Takes
|Isaacs
|
31
|
32
|33
|
3
|Gonna Shout All Over Heaven
|Second Half Quartet
|
32
|
33
|34
|
17
|Faith In a Great God
|Carolina Boys
|
11
|
34
|
28
|
9
|All My Reasons Are You
|Cana’s Voice
|
26
|
35
|
38
|
2
|Since I Laid My Burdens Down
|Steve Ladd
|
35
|
36
|
39
|
2
|Song of Moses
|Hoppers
|
36
|
37
|
*
|
1
|Thankful, So Thankful
|Triumphant
|
37
|
38
|
27
|
3
|Sing It Again
|Jeff & Sheri Easter
|
27
|
39
|
*
|
1
|He Can Take It
|Brian Free & Assurance
|
39
|
40
|
*
|
1
|Somebody Pray
|Debra Perry & Jaidyn’s Call
|
40
|
TW – This
week on the chart
|
LW – Last
week on the chart
|
#WK – Number
of weeks
on the chart
|
#1 For
the Week
|
Indicates 1st Week on chart
|
Greatest Gain on Chart
|
On
chart the longest
|
Highest on chart after dropping off
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.